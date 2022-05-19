Google releases May 2022 update to the Pixel 6 series and co. with improvements abound – Notebookcheck.net

Google has released SP2A.220505.002 globally, which it also refers to as the May 2022 update for Pixel smartphones. As with last month’s update, SP2A.220505.002 is available for the Pixel 3a series up to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, Google tends to take a few days to distribute software updates globally. Hence, it could take until the middle of the week for your Pixel to begin downloading SP2A.220505.002, unless it has already done so. Also, the May 2022 update is a relatively small patch as Google Pixel updates go, rather than a more comprehensive Feature Drop.
Still, the May 2022 update introduces a few fixes, including one dedicated to addressing a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro-specific bug. According to Google’s release notes, it has improved haptic feedback response ‘under certain conditions and use cases’ for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but for no other Pixel smartphones. However, all eligible Pixels will receive fixes for issues that would occasionally cause the display to wake unexpectedly and the stock launcher to crash after restarting the device in certain conditions.
Moreover, Google has upgraded the Pixel 3a series onwards to the latest Android security patch. Unsurprisingly, Google has addressed numerous Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), which it outlines in this month’s Android Security Bulletin. Incidentally, this month’s update could be the last for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which have almost reached their third anniversaries. As such, Google has also omitted both from its Android 13 Beta program, the first build of which it released last week.
