Daily deals May 18: $100 off Radeon RX 6800 XT, $70 Apple TV HD, discounted iPads, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Wednesday’s best deals include 22% off M1 MacBook Air, $100 off a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 50% off a Dyson fan with Air Purifier, and much more.

Every day, AppleInsider checks online stores for discounts and deals on a variety of items, including Apple products, smart TVs, cameras, and accessories. The best items are put together in our daily deals list.

Out-of-stock items may still be orderable for later delivery, so you might not miss out on discounts in such cases. Amazon discounts typically don’t last for a lengthy period of time, so it may be in your interest to get an item sooner rather than later.

Make sure to check back daily to see new deals we find.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Amazon has issued a steeper price drop on Apple AirPods 3, discounting the wireless earbuds to $149.99. Units are in stock and ready to ship.

B&H Photo's latest discounts include markdowns of up to $1,000 off Apple gear, photography equipment, OLED TVs and more.

Tuesday's best deals include a renewed M1 MacBook air for $783, a renewed M1 Mac mini for under $500, Razer's DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $18, a $500 Toshiba 65-inch 4K Smart TV, and much more.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

Apple releases iTunes 12.12.4 for Windows with security fixes

Apple privacy exec Jane Horvath talks data regulations, career advice & more

The top 10 Apple Arcade games in May 2022

How to close apps on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Apple releases first developer betas for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7

Apple seeds first macOS Monterey 12.5 beta to developers

Vietnamese Prime Minister met with Tim Cook at Apple Park

Apple debuts new privacy ad highlighting how iPhone fights data brokers

Amazon has issued a steeper price drop on Apple AirPods 3, discounting the wireless earbuds to $149.99. Units are in stock and ready to ship.

B&H Photo's latest discounts include markdowns of up to $1,000 off Apple gear, photography equipment, OLED TVs and more.

Tuesday's best deals include a renewed M1 MacBook air for $783, a renewed M1 Mac mini for under $500, Razer's DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $18, a $500 Toshiba 65-inch 4K Smart TV, and much more.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source