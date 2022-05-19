Get a new-to-you iPad Pro for as low as $226 – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: As of April 25, you can get a refurbished iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB (WiFi Only) for just $225.99, when it would normally be $599. That means you’re getting 62% off.

Earth Day may have passed, but that doesn’t mean you should abandon your desire to live a greener lifestyle. One way you can dedicate yourself to the cause is by buying a refurbished device, rather than a brand new one. Not only does refurbished tech give you the opportunity to extend the life of an older device that would otherwise end up in a landfill, but it’s also pretty likely that it’ll save you some money.

In the market for a tablet? Consider these refurbished iPad Pros from 2016. Obviously, they’re not the latest and greatest iPads to hit the market, but depending on what you’re planning on using it for, it could be just what you need.

There are two different configurations up for grabs: a 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 32GB of storage, and a 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage. Both are WiFi-only devices, so you can’t connect them with your cellular plan. They’re also both powered by an Apple A9X processor, have 2GB of RAM, and a fully-laminated, 9.7-inch LED-backlit Retina display.

If device storage is essential to you, the 128GB option is a solid deal at only $310.99, but if you can live with using iCloud or another cloud storage service instead, the 32GB option is a better deal at only $225.99.

Both models are listed with a “B” rating, which indicates they may have some light scuffing, scraping, or scratching on the case. Nothing to write home about, though. Otherwise, they’re in full working condition and you probably won’t even notice they’re refurbished. Also, despite hailing from 2016, these models aren’t on Apple’s list of obsolete or vintage products. That means you can still get hardware service, for now, should you require it.

Snag the 32GB iPad Pro for just $225.99 or the 128GB iPad Pro for $310.99 and save up to 62% for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

