Apple TV+ is joined by Sir David Attenborough at the London premiere of new natural history event series 'Prehistoric Planet' and more – Patently Apple

Ads



(Click on image to Greatly Enlarge)



Apple TV+ today hosted the London premiere of the highly anticipated natural history event series “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, at the BFI IMAX in London. Narrator Sir David Attenborough was in attendance along with executive producer Gunton, series producer Tim Walker and lead scientific consultant Dr. Darren Naish.



“I am delighted to have worked on this series which brings the last great dinosaur era to life in astonishing detail,” said Attenborough. “Dinosaurs have held a lifelong fascination for me and I hope when watching this series families will be completely immersed in the magic and wonder of this world and that it sparks an equal fascination in them.”



From executive producers Favreau and Gunton, BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, “Prehistoric Planet” will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in an epic weeklong event from Monday 23rd May to Friday 27th May, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontological learning and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of prehistoric Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. For more photos and credits, read the full Apple press release.



James D’Arcy Joins Noomi Rapace & Jonathan Banks In ‘Constellation’



In other Apple TV+ News, we're learning that James D'Arcy will be joining Noomi Rapace in the 8-episode Apple TV+ Drama Series 'Constellation" that was first revealed back in April. D’Arcy will play Magnus, the husband of Jo played by Rapace. For more on this, read the full Deadline report.







Archive: Apple TV News





| Permalink |

Posted by: |

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.





(You can use HTML tags like <b> <i> and <ul> to style your text. URLs automatically linked.)

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)







This weblog only allows comments from registered users. To comment, please enable JavaScript so you can sign in.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

source