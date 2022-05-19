Apple Releases tvOS 15.5 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today released tvOS 15.5, the fifth major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.5 comes more than two months after the release of tvOS 15.4, an update that brought support for captive WiFi networks.



tvOS 15.5 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.5 automatically.

Apple’s tvOS updates are typically more minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes. There were no new features discovered in tvOS 15.5 during the beta testing process, so it’s not yet clear what’s included in the update.

Apple does not offer detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but the company does offer some tvOS information through the tvOS support document.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source