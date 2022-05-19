Scorpio Horoscope for May 2022 – Susan Miller Astrology Zone – Astrology Zone

Ads

This is a big month! Two eclipses are due, the one April 30 was a new moon solar eclipse in Taurus, and it will affect you for six months or more. The second eclipse will be a total eclipse of the moon (lunar full moon eclipse) in Scorpio, and it will affect you near the time it will occur because full moons tend to deliver news quickly and bring conclusions or endings—something ends and something else begins. Two weeks later, a sweet new moon (not an eclipse) in Gemini will appear on May 30. That is not half of what’s happening in May!

The lyrical, joyous aspects you’ve had in your fifth house of love will continue during the first part of May. Your fifth house, ruling romantic love, as well as love for a baby, and children of any age, also rules your artistic expressions and creativity. That emphasis continues, being boosted by the presence of Neptune, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter, all in Pisces and beautifully compatible to your Sun.

Pisces is considered one of the most creative signs, and as a Scorpio, you always have Pisces on the cusp of your fifth house of love, children, and creativity, which is like having a double gift. Furthermore, Neptune rules Pisces, and so does Jupiter, so both planets always exert an especially strong and favorable beam to you. (Ancient astrologers named Jupiter the ruler of Pisces before Neptune was discovered in 1846, and now astrologers look at both planets as rulers of Pisces.)

Not only are Jupiter and Neptune strong, but Venus is in the very best sign possible by traveling in Pisces, too. Astrologers know that Venus in Pisces is exalted, able to express her most loving and compassionate qualities when touring Pisces. Along with Jupiter, Neptune, and Venus, Mars is also in your fifth house. Action-oriented Mars is the energy and fuel. In other words, Mars is the gas in the stove to get the ingredients in your soup cooking. Without the gas, nothing happens, so Mars is an important element here, and you are lucky to have him in your fifth house of love, children, and creativity. This is a remarkable confluence of supportive, compatible planets in water-sign Pisces (like your water-sign Scorpio) .

Since the start of March, you have had a magical alignment of planets working to boost emotional richness in your private life. The planets are starting to move on to other signs, with Venus moving into Aries on May 2. Venus will move into your work-a-day project sector. It looks like you will enjoy the work you will start doing. Mars, the energy planet, will keep the music playing in your most romantic sector of the chart (a holdover from April 14), and that will continue until May 24. If you are single, by all means circulate.

