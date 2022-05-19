Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go After #DogeDay 2022? – InvestorPlace

Ads

A DOGE rally could take the crypto higher in 2022

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic among the crypto’s fans as they celebrate Doge Day 2022!

For those unaware, Dogecoin celebrates an unofficial holiday every year on April 20. That coincides with a day of celebration among marijuana consumers as well, which likely isn’t a coincidence.

With the Doge Day celebrations underway, plenty of people are taking to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) to celebrate with memes. Among them is crypto YouTuber and Dogecoin influencer Matt Wallace.

Wallace is also among the DOGE lovers that is hoping to see news from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk today. Musk is a fan of DOGE as well and there’s been speculation that he might add support to purchase Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) with the crypto.

Hi @ElonMusk if you wanna announce Tesla #Dogecoin acceptance today on 4/20 that would be awesome! 😍

With all that in mind, some crypto traders are wondering where Dogecoin is heading in the future. That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the latest DOGE price predictions below!

DOGE is down 1.1% over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

InvestorPlace has all the latest news that crypto investors need to know about for Wednesday! Among that is a new Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) breakdown, what's happening with Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD), and the latest on Algorand ( ALGO-USD ).

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

