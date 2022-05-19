Veeam Bolstering Capabilities to Microsoft 365 Backup Solution Offering – Redmondmag.com

Advanced Search

During the VeeamOn conference this week, backup and recovery company Veeam revealed a handful of new features to its solution portfolio.

Among them is the addition of improved reporting and monitoring capabilities in the Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 product, which protects against data loss in Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive. Users of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 can back up their data on-premises or to the cloud of their choice, including Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

It also promises speedy and flexible data restores and e-discovery capabilities.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is very widely used, with over 11 million contracted users, according to Veeam. An updated edition, Version 7, is expected to become generally available by year’s end.

At VeeamON this week, the company announced that Version 7 of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 will feature integration with the Veeam ONE monitoring and analytics solution, enabling new intelligence capabilities.

"[T]he new version will include enterprise-grade monitoring and reporting capabilities as a result of integration with Veeam ONE, helping to keep systems and infrastructure running smoothly thanks to built-in intelligence," the company said in an announcement Wednesday.

New features in Version 7, per Veeam, will include:

Veeam is also expanding its backup portfolio to Salesforce, taking the wraps off the new Veeam Backup for Salesforce product on Wednesday at VeeamON.

"I’m excited to show these new innovations for the first time to our customers and partners at VeeamON 2022," said Veeam CTO Danny Allan in a prepared statement. "The fact that Veeam moved more data in the first quarter of 2022 than we did in all of 2020 proves that organizations need better intelligence, data mobility, an ecosystem of collaboration and a hybrid world."

