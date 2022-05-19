19 Things Luke Combs Can't Buy With His $100 Scratch-Off In Biden's America – The Federalist

Ads

Nashville country star Luke Combs’ $100-dollar gas station scratch off won’t get as far today as it did in Trump’s America five years ago.

Last week, the latest data from the Department of Labor revealed year-over-year inflation remains at a four-decade high with an 8.3 percent increase in April. But for most Americans, the rise in costs feels far steeper, with staple items seeing price increases nearly double the overall consumer index. Meats, poultry, eggs, and fish are up more than 14 percent, milk nearly 15, energy more than 30, and airfare up more than 33 percent from April last year.

On Twitter, Combs’ 2017 song celebrating his $100-dollar lottery win was mocked by a user who highlighted the rising cost of beer and gas, the latter of which reached a new record high Tuesday.

“I’m pretty sure [Luke Combs] can’t buy two 12-packs and a tank of gas with that $100 he won off a lottery ticket anymore,” wrote Jacob Davis, an Arkansas sports journalist.

Combs agreed.

“Hell I filled my truck up yesterday and it was 150 bucks,” Combs wrote. In Tennessee, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.23, and that’s below the national average of $4.52, according to AAA’s gas tracker.

Here are 19 other items Combs would struggle to afford in Joe Biden’s America with his $100 win.

Someone looking for a quality bike, used or new, wouldn’t shop at Walmart. Even if he did, adult bikes start north of $100.

Baby food is up 14 percent from last year, according to the Department of Labor, but good luck finding it. Combs, who is expecting his firstborn this year, can thank the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Government data shows tires up 15 percent from last year. While dependent on the size, brand, and merchant, new tires can usually cost around $200, and $120 for a tire rotation, according to Kelly Blue Book in March.

To counter the narrative of rising prices last summer, the Biden administration touted data from the Farm Bureau showing the average cost of a Fourth of July barbeque was down 16 cents from the summer of 2020.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news,” the White House wrote in a Twitter post. “According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

Let’s hope Combs banked the 16 cents for this summer.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester forecast inflation to remain high through next year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the average electricity bill is $132.33 in Tennessee. That number will only rise as energy prices continue to skyrocket, with air conditioning claiming a greater share of the bill. And Nashville summers are hot, ranging between 72- and 90-degrees Fahrenheit in July.

Combs can’t buy more than 50 feet of copper pipe with half an inch diameter at the local Home Depot.

Combs also can’t buy more than 14 2x4s either.

Health care costs are far from immune to inflationary pressures. Government data shows medical care services up 3.5 percent.

According to Style Blueprint Magazine’s 2022 Nashville summer camp guide, posted prices start at $75, not including the gas to get there. And that’s just the cheapest, with most hovering around $200.

You get what you pay for.

Teenagers pay more at the pump too.

Just west of the Appalachians, Nashville is just six hours from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Gas prices alone will spike what used to be a low-budget option well beyond $100.

One night in a downtown hotel will cost $200, minimum. Go outside the city, and one can still expect to shell out more than $100, including tax.

Ammoforsale.com is selling 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition for $289.95, and that’s the “special price.” But “experts say” the apocalypse is coming, so it’s best to stock up now.

The YMCA of middle Tennessee charges $65 for a month of membership to individuals between 31 and 64. Combs is 32.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 for the entire year. It’s better to buy local anyway.

Memberships begin at $9.99 per month.

