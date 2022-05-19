Best Breakroom Furniture for Your Small Business in 2022 – Small Business Trends

Ads

A breakroom is a place where employees come together to refuel, enjoy some downtime, and sit down and relax. It allows your staff to have a space away from their normal workstations to eat and socialize. Employees need time away from their tasks to refresh. Giving them a space to regroup can help increase productivity and morale. In addition, a breakroom is a great place to keep your trash, recycling bins, and store other items.

The good news is the price and quality of the available break room furniture cover a wide range. And for small businesses on a budget, this is good to know. The key is identifying your budget for the furniture and sticking to it until you find what you can afford.

The items on this list are a great example of the varied styles and price points for breakroom tables, chairs, and other furniture and accessories needed for a good breakroom.

Benefits of Having a Breakroom

Although having a breakroom isn’t required, it can benefit you and your employees in many ways.

Regroup – Having a space where employees can step away from their tasks and refresh.

– Having a space where employees can step away from their tasks and refresh. Storage – Having a space with tables, chairs, or cabinets is great for storage.

– Having a space with tables, chairs, or cabinets is great for storage. Meetings – A breakroom is a good place for employee meetings and gatherings.

– A breakroom is a good place for employee meetings and gatherings. Message boards – You can hang up necessary signage and employee messages.

– You can hang up necessary signage and employee messages. Meals – Having a breakroom gives employees the opportunity to eat and socialize together.

How to Create a Breakroom

The first step in creating a breakroom is determining how much space you have and the number of workers who will be using the space. Figuring out how much space you have will help determine your budget, and determine how many breakroom tables and chairs you should get.

After that, try consulting your workers for ideas on décor, style of furniture, colors, etc. Attempt to implement the best or most popular ideas.

Once you have your breakroom up and running, make sure to create and display rules where everybody can see them. This will result in a clean, orderly breakroom that everyone can enjoy.

Chairs

Cabinets or other Storage

Small appliances, i.e. coffee maker, microwave

Trash/recycling receptacles

Best Breakroom Furniture of 2022

The furniture on this list covers a range of products to address the different needs of an organization. Take a look at what the marketplace has to offer so you can adjust accordingly for your particular use case.

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen



Top Pick: Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen

A good breakroom includes food and drinks, and the Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen will make this possible in a small form factor. With this all-in-one unit, you have everything you need to put your appliances, utensils, foods, and beverages in one place.

You can fit a standard small bar fridge measuring up to 20?w x 33?h x 20?d. The unit measures 72” w x 36” h x 24” and weighs 189 pounds. And it includes full commercial grade, thermally-fused commercial melamine lamination for high use areas, extra-thick tops, and high impact edges.

It does not include appliances or utensils.

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen Lunch Break Room Furniture Cabinets Fully Assembled Ready to Use, Instantly Create your New Break Room, Espresso

Buy on Amazon



Kee 36? Square Breakroom Table



Runner Up: A good table with restaurant-quality chairs will serve your breakroom for years to come. The Kee Square Breakroom Table is available from 30” to 48” with four restaurant stack chairs.

The tabletop is made of 1-inch thick thermal fusion melamine laminate, finished with a Black T-Mold edge banding. And the tabletop is a laminate that is scratch, stain, and scald resistant you can wipe clean easily.

The restaurant stack chairs have a black metal frame with reinforced cross bracing and a water-repellent seat.

Kee 36? Square Breakroom Table- Beige/ Chrome & 4 Restaurant Stack Chairs- BlackBuy on Amazon

Buy on Amazon



Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Benches and Breakroom Table



Best Value: As far as value goes, the Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Bench and Table deliver. When it is folded, the table is 34? x 30?, and the bench is 36? x 12?, and they lay flat against the wall taking up minimal space.

When you unfold it, the table measures 72”x 30×29-1/2”, and each bench measures 72-1/2”x12”x17-1/2”. And the table can support 350 pounds, while the bench can handle up to 200 pounds of evenly distributed weight.

The benches have heavy-duty white seats made of waterproof, stainproof, scratch-, and impact-resistant blow-mold resin. The 6-foot table also has a matching resin top.

Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Bench and Table Set, 2 Benches and 6 x 2.5-Feet Table

Buy on Amazon



Learniture Structured S-Curve 12? H Stool



Breakrooms come in many different sizes and configurations. With modular seating furniture, you can arrange the seating area to accommodate as many pieces as you can purchase. You can arrange the Learniture Structured S-Curve 12? H Stool in a circle, semi-circle, or other configurations.

Each stool is 39.25 x 20.5 x 12 inches and weighs just 24 pounds so that you can move it easily. A durable, sturdy wood frame supports up to 300 pounds, and it is easy to clean. The vinyl top covers the wide seats with thick padding foam, making it stain and abrasion-resistant.

Learniture Structured S-Curve 12? H Stool -Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating for Office, Home, Lounge, and School Classrooms with Durable FrameBuy on Amazon

Buy on Amazon



Winsome Summit Bar Height Tables and 2 Swivel Stool Set



If you are looking to have a casual look for your breakroom, Winsome Summit Pub Table and 2 Swivel Stool Set are the way to go. Whether you buy just one or multiple sets, the furniture allows users to sit comfortably and enjoy their break.

Summit retro pub table has a polished metal frame and legs with a black composite wood top measuring 30 inches.

The overall size of the table is 30 inches round and 40.55? Tall. After assembly, the stools have a round top of 19.69” and 29.13? high.

The height of the first metal ring from the bottom is 10.59?.

Winsome Summit Pub Table and 2 Swivel Stool Set, 3-Piece

Buy on Amazon



OFM Contemporary Triple Seating Bench



Seating is a very important element in a breakroom. And finding the right chair, sofa, bench, or even beanbag is a matter of taste.

OFM Contemporary Triple Seating Bench can easily blend into almost any décor and look good with most tables. The minimalistic design has a modern flair with an upholstered padded seat and cleanable, textured vinyl fabric. This is all supported with a polished chrome sled base capable of supporting up to 500 pounds.

The assembly only requires attaching the legs, and overall, it is 22?x 71.50?x17.50? weighing in at 59 pounds.

OFM Core Collection Axis Series Contemporary Triple Seating Bench, Textured Vinyl with Chrome Base, in Midnight

Buy on Amazon



iTouchless 16 Gallon Recycle Bin



Having a recycle bin in your breakroom will encourage your employees to recycle. The iTouchless’ stainless steel recycle bin has two bins. And it features dual AbsorbX odor filters for each side of the bin. The AbsorbX system absorbs and neutralizes odors the natural way to keep the area smelling fresh and clean.

Each removable bin has a foot pedal, and they have a combined capacity of 16 gallons. This unit comes in at 28.2 x 21.4 x 17.1 inches and weighs 24.3 pounds. The company includes the first 2 AbsorbX filters with the purchase.

iTouchless 16 Gallon Kitchen Dual Step Trash Can & Recycle Bin, Stainless Steel, includes 2 x 8 Gallon Removable Inner Buckets

Buy on Amazon



Abington Lane 5-Piece Table Set in Walnut Finish



Abington offers this economical 5-piece set that includes a counter height table and four stools. The tabletop surface is 34.25 inches from the floor and the stools are 23 1/2 inches high, which enables you to store them under the table when not in use. This set is intended to provide pub-style seating for up to four people. It is made of wood composite materials and steel legs which promise durability.

This table set is reported to be lightweight, making it easy to move around and store.

Customers who purchased this set appreciate its modern, minimalist look, ease of use, and durability. They also note it is great for smaller spaces. Abington Lane is a small business that provides affordable furniture that claims to be stylish and durable.

Abington Lane 5-Piece Tall Table Set w/Four Stools – Walnut Finish

Buy on Amazon



Bush Business Furniture Storage Cabinet



These office breakroom cabinets by Bush Business Furniture feature self-closing hinges and a lock to keep items secure. It is made from thermally fused laminate for durability and resistance to scratches and stains.

Dimensions for this cabinet are 29.44″d x 23.34″w x 29.84″h and it is meant to be mounted on a wall. The inside features an adjustable shelf with a 50 lb weight capacity. There is also a wire management grommet in the back of the cabinet for more organization.

Bush Storage Cabinet in Hansen Cherry

Buy on Amazon



GOF Conference Table and Chair Set



If you have a larger workforce, this option by GOF might be one to consider. This breakroom table and chair set come in 3 different length options and 5 color selections – gray, mahogany, cherry, espresso and walnut. You can order a 10-foot table with 8 chairs, an 8-foot table with 6 chairs, or a 6-foot table with 4 chairs.

The table is made from laminate to provide resistance from wear and tear. The chairs are styled with a black mesh back and black mesh cloth seats. Chair dimensions are 22.5 inches wide x 22.5 inches deep x 37 inches high.

GOF 6FT, 8FT, 10FT Conference Table Chair Set, Artisan Grey, Cherry, Espresso, Mahogany, Walnut

Buy on Amazon



Flash Furniture 5 Pack HERCULES Series 880 lb. Capacity Black Plastic Stack Chairs



If you’re going to need multiple chairs and are looking to save money, this model by Flash Furniture comes in a pack of 5. They also come in a variety of colors, so you are sure to find a set to match any tables you have.

Product dimensions for the overall size are 20.75″w x 24.5″d x 28.5″h. The seat measures 18″W x 17″D x 16″H. The back size is 18″w x 15″h. They are designed to stack up to 25 high and features a wide seat and perforated back.

Flash Furniture 5 Pack HERCULES Series 880 lb. Capacity Black Plastic Stack Chair with Titanium Gray Powder Coated Frame

Buy on Amazon



ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk/Table



You may find yourself needing more than one table for your breakroom. The ZINUS 55-inch Jennifer model is a great value option if you need to purchase a few breakroom tables.

This solid steel frame and thick tabletop promise durability and damage resistance, while the rectangular shape is ideal for putting several tables together is more space is needed. It is available in light wood, medium wood and dark wood finishes and is said to be very easy to assemble.

ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Office Desk / Table Easy Assembly, Brown

Buy on Amazon



Fedmax Metal Storage Cabinet – 71-inch Tall Large Steel Utility Locker w/ Adjustable Shelves



Your breakroom is also a great place to store things – employee belongings, supplies, holiday decorations – and a lot more. Fedmax offers this metal storage locker that can be used for storing just about anything.

This steel locker has 5 shelves – 4 of which are adjustable. It is made from gray alloy steel and its dimensions are 15.75″d x 31.5″w x 71″h. It also comes with a lock and 2 keys.

Fedmax Metal Garage Storage Cabinet – 71-inch Tall Large Steel Utility Locker with Adjustable Shelves & Locking Doors

Buy on Amazon



How to Choose the Perfect Office Breakroom Furniture for Your Business

While the reason for buying breakroom furniture might vary from business to business, the choices you make will be based on many factors. The amount of space you have for your breakroom, number of employees, budget, quality, and environment will all play an important role.

With that in mind, here are some things to consider when you shop for your breakroom furniture.

Material

You can get breakroom furniture made of stainless steel, wood, plastic, and a combination of all of them or synthetic materials. Investing in a durable material can take the wear and tear of continual use and is easy to clean or fix.

Fixed or collapsible

Fixed furniture is the way to go if you have the space. On the other hand, collapsible furniture can do the job if you don’t have the space. This is because wear and tear impact this kind of break room furniture more. When choosing collapsible furniture, make sure to get the highest quality possible.

Figure out how much space you have and choose the furniture accordingly. You’ll want to make sure your tables, seating and other furniture work with the dimensions of the breakroom, as well as fit your needs. Choose furniture that fits in the room without overwhelming it

Number of Employees

How many people will be using your breakroom? If you only have a few workers, you can likely get away with smaller furniture. However, if you expect your space to be used by a lot of people, you may want to find some larger pieces so that everyone can sit comfortably.

Look and Feel

Think about what kind of vibe you want your breakroom to have. Are you looking to create something simple, or are you going for a more sleek, stylish feel? Breakroom furniture is available in just about every kind of style, so you and your employees can choose items to your liking that reflects your company’s atmosphere.



