FX's “The Old Man” Coming Soon To Hulu/Star+/Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the Original Series “The Old Man,” a riveting new drama starring Jeff Bridges, will premiere Thursday 16th June at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The series will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season.

The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories, however no exact date has been announced.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.



With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé “Angela Adams” (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent “Raymond Waters” (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, “Julian Carson” (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.





Teleplay and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, “The Old Man” is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20thTelevision in association with The Littlefield Company.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Kids Profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

