Leaked Images Reveal the ‘Mini’ iPhone 12’s Display – iDrop News

Ads

Toggle Dark Mode

Thanks to a steady stream of rumors earlier this year, we have an inkling of what the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will look like.

Now, Digital Chat Station, a tipster over at Weibo and Twitter, claims to have real-life photos of the iPhone 12 display, possibly giving us another look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone.

The alleged hands-on images of the iPhone 12 display appear to have been taken during production. We do not know for sure, but they were likely snapped at a stage before the screens were fitted into their casings.

The leaked images showcase the phone’s compact form factor, which the tipster says will appeal to those who prefer smaller phones like the original iPhone SE.

The most notable design element is the inclusion of Apple’s typical wide notch at the top of the display. Previous rumors hinted that Apple might be looking to do away with the notch in future versions of the iPhone, but it appears this entry-level iPhone 12 will not have this much-requested design refresh.

Other details are hard to discern as the images appear to be blurred to hide the picture taker’s reflection.

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models this fall, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The 5.4-inch model is expected to have a boxy, iPhone 4-inspired design with dual cameras compared to the triple-lens on the iPhone 12 Pro models.

The Pro models also may feature a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality applications. All of the new iPhone 12 versions should ship with OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and, of course, iOS 14.

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

6 Apps Everyone Should Absolutely Have On Their iPhone

7 Incredible Senior Discounts Almost No One Knows About – Here’s Why

This Limited-Time Microsoft Office Deal Gets You Lifetime Access for Just $50

7 Of The Best Side Hustles You Can Start Today To Make Extra Cash

The Best Money Moves To Supplement Social Security in 2022

4 Real Things You Can Do Right Now to Make Legitimate Cash

Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest Apple News, How Tos and more delivered to your inbox.

Contact Us • Unsubscribe • Notifications • Meet the Team • Newsletter • Write for Us • Store Support • Report-a-Bug

Copyright © 2021 iDrop News. All rights reserved. By using iDrop News you agree to our terms and conditions. iDrop News and its contents are not affiliated or endorsed by Apple, Inc.

source