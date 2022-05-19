Cryptocurrency Prices On February 10 2021: Know The Rate Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies: – ABP Live

Ads

By: ABP Live | 10 Feb 2022 03:51 PM (IST)

Cryptocurrency Rate Today

Cryptocurrency Prices Today, 10 February 2021: Check and compare cryptocurrency prices. Get to know how much bitcoins, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies rate, value, worth today, compare prices, and check market capital across all the top Indian exchanges.

Cryptocurrency remains a volatile market, and prices change very frequently. Even if you look at just the most well-known ’coins’, like Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Ripple, there have been constant changes in their value.

Bitcoin is the oldest and most well-known cryptocurrency token that can be purchased and in the last 24-hours, its value has changed by 0.60%. It was priced at ₹34,59,652, according to CoinSwitch, and is now at ₹34,80,415. Bitcoin’s market capital is now ₹62.2T.

Crypto prices can vary slightly across providers, so using a single source for this information is very important.

* Prices Updated at 2:00 PM IST, Date- 10.02.2022

Cryptocurrency, crypto-currency, or crypto is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of a computerized database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership. It typically does not exist in physical form (like paper money) and is typically not issued by a central authority.

Cryptocurrencies typically use decentralized control as opposed to a central bank digital currency (CBDC). When a cryptocurrency is minted or created prior to issuance or issued by a single issuer, it is generally considered centralized. When implemented with decentralized control, each cryptocurrency works through distributed ledger technology, typically a blockchain that serves as a public financial transaction database.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. All data for the values is being sourced from Binance, Coinbase, a trusted and popular platform to trade cryptocurrency. All results and information are as per binance.com. Readers/Visitors are advised to seek expert advice and to read offer document(s) and all such other important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. It is well known fact that cryptocurrency is subject to market risks and is speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers/visitors.

