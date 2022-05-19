Disney to Close Hotstar Early in the USA – The DisInsider

Ads

Earlier this year, Disney announced that Hostar would shut down in the USA in late 2022. Disney would then move all content would then be moved over to their other streaming services, a process that started in September.

But if you’re a subscriber to Hotstar, then you might want to double-check your account subscription because Disney will be closing the service far earlier than was originally announced.

Hotstar is the premier streaming service for Bollywood content, and it currently services four countries. However, the service will close in the United States on November 30th 2021, giving you just eight days to enjoy the popular streaming service.

The Indian remake of The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara (2020) has already found a new home on Hulu.

The sports available through Hotstar will be moved to ESPN+, and the movies and series will go over to Hulu.

A mostly worldwide closure was something we theorised about back in August, but as of right now, only the United States version of the streamer will shut down.

A separate rebranded version of Hotstar named Disney+ Hotstar will continue to operate in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. It will launch in the Phillippines and Vietnam in 2022.

Source: What’s On Disney+

About Post Author Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting. See author’s posts

source