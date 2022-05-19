The Impact Of Android On The Digital World – Android Headlines

Ads
Tech News / The Impact Of Android On The Digital World
In a science fiction movie, an android is a human-like robot that can walk, talk, and act like a real human except it lacks emotions and empathy.
In the real world, Android means an operating system that is applied to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart television, 2 in 1 desktops, intelligent speakers, and many android compatible devices. It has been around for 15 years and it has been a base operating system for all mobile gadgets including major smart appliances and its applications support Chrome OS and Windows 11.
The operating system is computer software that incorporates both the hardware and the software which makes different types of hardware synergize and provides a platform for the software.
We have two major mobile operating systems namely: Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.
The Open Handset Alliance (OHA) led by Google and its 34 members is a partnership of developers and was founded in November 2007. The platform system of Android is open which means it is accessible and was even used in commercial aspects such as Freispiele Ohne Einzahlung or Free spins no deposit in English in an online casino. This type of liberty offered by Google is in contrast to iOS.
Apple iOS has closed platforms and is limited only to users. They may not be mass friendly but they value exclusivity. Formerly known as iPhone OS, iOS was introduced in 2007 for the 1st generation iPhone. The iOS later supported other Apple devices such as the iPod Touch in 2007 and the iPad in 2010. iOS annually released major versions and last September 20, 2021, the current iOS 15 was released.
As of the year 2022, it is the most popular search engine of all time with over 2.5 billion users in over 190 countries. The Global Stat’s Statcounter indicates that the market share of the operating system worldwide reached over 69.74 % as of January 2022 and around 2.6 million applications as available in the official Google play store. The market share of Android contrasted with the iOS 29.40%. It is believed that Google has all in all 75 percent of the global market share and holds around 85% market share in India, Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
All Android certified devices have Google Play Store or the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) wherein the user can have an access to applications such as Ebooks, television programs, movies, online shopping stores, digital wallets, banks, music, and many others. The purpose of the Play Store is for the comfort of the user not to look for the particular application on the web anymore to download to avoid cyber viruses and malware. Moreover, having a Play Store on the device makes it more effective compared to iOS because of its diversity, flexibility, and safety.
Around 2.6 million applications are available at the google lay Store and if you cannot find a local application, you can sideload the app from the web. The user simply has to check for its availability in the play store and can immediately download it. One can find the Play Store on the Home Screen and App Screen of the Android device.
· The Google Play Services in an Android phone brings Google-branded products together which include Google Play Store, Gmail, Youtube, and many others.
· Android is open source but the Google environment has boundaries which mean not all Android device has Google Play Service. For instance, in China Android devices do not have Google which means the user in this country has to find others app stores.
· The Google employees are responsible for the features like the newest 5G, updating the system, and monitoring Android principles and legitimacy.
Android skin means some manufacturers creates software that lives on top of Android. Why is this happening? The Android OS is an open-source project which makes it vulnerable for other companies to tweak its original code to change, remove or install other functionalities. Hence if a customer buys an Android phone and buys a “skin” Android, they have the same functions but have distinct differences.
Android is ubiquitous by nature. One can enjoy watching Netflix on an Android television, monitor their health, and keeps contact in the social media while at the same time can check their time while jogging through their smartwatch. Samsung mobile phone is the largest smartphone manufacturer followed by Xiaomi and Huawei provides news, data, and updates to the user’s needs.
