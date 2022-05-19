Apple Watch SE gets a tempting $50 discount – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Rajesh Pandey • 11:59 am, May 18, 2022

Amazon currently has the Apple Watch SE discounted to just $229 — down from $279, a savings of $50.

The listing will show a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $249, with the additional $19.01 off automatically applied at checkout.



Cupertino announced the lower-priced Apple Watch SE alongside Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. Apple’s midrange smartwatch packs an S5 chip, fall detection, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and more.

The watch comes in 40mm and 44m casings, and in three different finishes. It is water-resistant to 50 meters, so you can wear it to track your swimming sessions without any worries.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE features a 30% bigger display and offers two times better performance. Thanks to Family Setup, you can even give the Apple Watch SE to family members who don’t own an iPhone.

The 40mm Apple Watch SE retails for $279. With a $50 discount from Amazon, you can get it for just $229. In case you have bigger wrists, you can opt for the 44mm aluminum casing with Midnight Sport band, which is available for $259.99 after a $50 discount. Do note that the final $19.01 discount will be automatically applied during checkout.

Amazon currently offers an identical $50 off on the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch SE models . The 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS + Cellular connectivity can be purchased for $279, down from $329. With cellular connectivity, you can take calls and reply to texts right from the smartwatch.

Ideally, if you are looking to buy a new Apple Watch on a tight budget, you should opt for the Apple Watch SE instead of Series 3. The latter is showing its age and is unlikely to be supported for long by Apple.

