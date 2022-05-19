lucie davis takes bites out of spinning euro coins in latest NFT collection – Designboom

Ads



For her first-ever NFT collection, British designer Lucy Davis takes bites out of digital Euro coins. Using a creative wordplay as its name, the ‘Bit Coin’ series features coins from ten different European countries, which will be accompanied by hand-made matching physical artwork — numbered, signed, and sealed in a floating frame. Here, Davis reflects on the worlds of crypto and fiat, inflation and deflation, the machine-made with the hand-made, the digital and the physical, by merging them into a thought-provoking project.



Bit Coin – 1/1 NFT Italy

all images courtesy of Lucie Davis







Each 1/1 NFT animation is a spinning euro coin from different European countries all missing a ‘bite’. Collectors of each NFT will receive an identical tangible ‘Bit coin’, hand-carved, signed, and sealed in a floating frame by Lucie Davis herself. The price for each NFT is calculated at one-tenth of a Bitcoin in real-time, the moment that specific NFT was minted.



Having already sold 40/50 of her previous physical ‘Bit coin’ works (see more here) these are the final pieces of this collection — never to be made again. So, if you’re interested, you should cop this last unique physical and digital drop while you can. Time is money…



Bit Coin – 1/1 NFT Greece







Bit Coin – handmade physical, framed



Bit Coin – handmade physical bitten coin







crunch time

project info:



name: Bit Coin – 2022

designer: Lucie Davis





designboom has received this project from our ‘DIY submissions‘ feature, where we welcome our readers to submit their own work for publication. see more project submissions from our readers here.



edited by: myrto katsikopoulou | designboom

