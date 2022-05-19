CASH IN 4th stimulus check 2022 — Americans can get $150 to help with travel and gas – find out how get it – The Union Journal

IT’S full speed ahead for thousands of Americans to receive $150 gas cards.

The Chicago Moves program, proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, was approved by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, April 27.

The proposal passed by a slim margin of 26 to 23 in favor Chicago Moves.

A lottery will be held to give away the $12.5million in transit and gas cards.

The lottery will be conducted in the second week of May through September.

Deadlines for the gas card lottery application will be June 3, July 3, August 3 and September 3.

Read our stimulus check live blog for the latest news and updates…

TODAY, 10:30

Billions of dollars distributed to healthcare

Out of the $5trillion the government spent, $482billion went to state and local aid, and below The Sun lists how the US government decided to distribute the $482billion.

$156billion: Grants to health providers

$64billion: Vaccines, treatments and supplies

$46billion: Testing, monitoring and research

$45billion: Vaccine and treatment development

$56billion: Medicaid coverage

$38billion: Medicare changes

$22billion: Expanded A.C.A. subsidies

$18billion: COBRA coverage

$13billion: Waive certain cost-sharing

$12billion: Health agencies

$11billion: Other

TODAY, 10:00

Billions of stimulus dollars distributed for aid

During the pandemic, the government spent $5trillion during the pandemic.

Out of that $5trillion, $745billion went to state and local aid, and below The Sun lists how the US government decided to distribute the $745billion.

$244billion: American Rescue Plan direct aid

$149billion: CARES Act direct aid

$190billion: Elementary and secondary education

$72billion: Increases in the federal share of Medicaid payments

$69billion: Transit

$10billion: Transportation infrastructure

$6billion: Non-public schools

$5billion: Education grants and workforce

$0.4billion: Election security

TODAY, 09:30

Trillions distributed to businesses

During the pandemic, the government spent $5trillion.

Out of that $5trillion, $1.7trillion went to businesses, and below The Sun lists how the US government decided to distribute the $1.7trillion.

$835billion: Paycheck Protection Program

$349billion: Economic Injury Disaster Loan program

$193billion: Loosen limits on business losses

$85billion: Delay of employer payroll tax

$80billion: Airlines

$29billion: Restaurants

$27billion: Economic Injury Disaster Loan advances

$26billion: Employee retention payroll tax credit

$25billion: Support for Federal Reserve loans

$13billion: Venues

$13billion: Interest deductions

$11billionl: Paid leave credit

$11billion: Other

$9billion: Other tax breaks

TODAY, 09:00

Trillions distributed to individuals

During the pandemic, the government spent $5trillion.

Out of that $5trillion, $1.8trillion went to individuals and families, and below The Sun lists how the US government decided to distribute the $1.8trillion.

$817billion: Stimulus checks

$678billion: Unemployment benefits

$93billion: Child tax credit expansion

$71billion: SNAP and other food assistance

$39billion: Delayed student loan payments

$28billion: Child care block grants

$24billion: Child care provider grants

$14billion: Retirement plan rules

$24billion: Other tax breaks

$10billion: Other

TODAY, 08:30

Newark, NJ providing payments, continued

Newark Mayor Ras J Baraka said: “At a time when our city still faces the challenges of COVID-19 and its economic impact, the biggest and most important institution that we should be investing in is families.”

“This will give our residents a much-needed boost and allow them to participate in the economy, regain their economic independence and strength, and move toward prosperity.”

“This type of intervention can support our economy and our future.”

TODAY, 08:00

Newark, NJ providing additional payments

An expansion of Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program means 400 residents will receive payments totaling $12,000 over two years.

Half of the program’s participants will receive $250 on a biweekly basis.

The other recipients will pocket two payments of $3,000 each year.

TODAY, 07:30

Indiana benefits ending, continued

May 2022 will be the last month SNAP recipients can get these emergency benefits, according to the state website.

This is due to Indiana ending the public health emergency declaration and a recent change in laws.

TODAY, 07:00

Benefit program ending in Indiana

Emergency Snap benefits will end for 607,000 Indiana residents that are getting $693 a month.

This was started in March of 2020 by the US government to provide “emergency allotments” to help families who relied on SNAP.

TODAY, 06:30

Oregon stimulus plan, part three

The payments, plus administrative costs, are expected to total nearly $150 million, paid from federal pandemic aid approved by Congress last year.

There is no application process, and eligible workers are in line to get the automatic payments from the state’s Department of Revenue by the end of July.

TODAY, 05:30

Oregon stimulus plan, continued

The funds are set to go to Oregon residents who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020.

Payments will be limited to one per household.

Eligible workers would receive automatic payments from the state’s Department of Revenue by the end of July.

TODAY, 05:00

Oregon stimulus plan

Oregon approved a plan that will send $600 stimulus checks to eligible residents.

The cash plan specifically targets low-income employees that worked during the early stages of the pandemic.

TODAY, 04:30

Qualifying for Frontline Worker Payment program

To be eligible for Frontline Worker Pay, the applicant:

must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

for the hours worked during this time period the applicant –

was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual’s work and

worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual’s household

must meet the income requirements for at least one year between December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2022 –

workers with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities must have had an adjusted gross income of less than $350,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or less than $175,000 for other filers and

for workers in occupations without direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities, the adjusted gross income limit is $185,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or $85,000 for other filers; and

must not have received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks on a cumulative basis for weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021

TODAY, 04:00

Americans with certain jobs could get cash

Workers in Minnesota could receive up to $750 each under the Frontline Worker Payment program.

However, you must have one of the following jobs:

long-term care and home care

health care

emergency responders

public health, social service and regulator service

courts and corrections

child care

schools: charter, state and higher education

food service: production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery

retail: sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery

temporary shelters and hotels

building services: maintenance, janitorial and security

public transit

ground and air transportation services

manufacturing

vocational rehabilitation

TODAY, 03:30

Backlash against checks for undocumented workers

New York is giving undocumented workers who lost work during the pandemic up to a $15,600 stimulus check, but some people are not thrilled about it.

William A Barclay, the Republican minority leader in the Assembly, previously said to the New York Times: “Wow, I struggled through this whole pandemic, I’ve followed all the rules, have paid taxes and done everything I’m supposed to be doing.”

TODAY, 03:00

Artists may receive $1,000 a month

The City of San Francisco is launching a guaranteed income pilot program for artists, and it will provide monetary support for six months to 130 eligible artists.

The program is open to every artistic tradition, including music, dance, creative writing, visual art, performance art, installation, photography, theater, film, arts education and craftsmanship.

However, in order to for the artist to qualify, the person must meet the following qualifications:

must be a San Francisco resident

must be under a certain income threshold who faced economic loss during the pandemic

TODAY, 02:30

LA transit stimulus, part three

The LA Department of Transportation said the program is aimed at people “that face mobility challenges including students, senior citizens, low-income residents and people with differing abilities.”

The initiative will also expand access to electric vehicles, e-bikes, and scooters, and job-training programs in EV maintenance at LA Trade Technical College.

TODAY, 02:00

LA transit stimulus, continued

Applications for the mobility wallets will open later this year, and payments are expected to begin in early 2023.

You can sign up for updates on the program through a Google Form at the bottom of the pilot program website.

No eligibility requirements for the mobility wallets have been announced yet.

TODAY, 01:30

Thousands in LA to receive $1,800

The City of Los Angeles is investing $17.8million into a Universal Basic Mobility (UBM) pilot program designed to improve transit systems and expand access to transit for thousands in South LA.

At the heart of the UBM program are mobility wallets, $150 monthly payments that will go to 2,000 South LA residents for one year.

TODAY, 00:30

Ways to avoid foreclosure and get cash

This January Americans saw a major increase in foreclosures, according to data firm, Black Knight.

However, if you have an FHA-insured mortgage, you can possibly avoid a foreclosure through these options:

Informal or formal forbearance plan:

Special Forbearance (SFB)-Unemployment:

FHA Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP

Pre-Foreclosure Sale (PFS)

If you’re struggling to make your mortgage payments and don’t have an FHA-insured loan, the Department of Housing and Urban Development also recommends contacting your lender to see what foreclosure prevention options you have.

TODAY, 00:00

What are ‘plus-up’ payments?

Plus-up payments were additional third-round Economic Impact Payments given to those who

Received an initial third-round Economic Impact Payment based on a 2019 tax return or information received from Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Benefits or Veterans Affairs

Were eligible for a larger amount after their 2020 tax return was processed

15TH MAY 2022, 00:00

What are ‘plus-up’ payments?

Plus-up payments were additional third-round Economic Impact Payments given to those who

Received an initial third-round Economic Impact Payment based on a 2019 tax return or information received from Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Benefits or Veterans Affairs

Were eligible for a larger amount after their 2020 tax return was processed

15TH MAY 2022, 23:30

Most states have homeowner assistance fund

Most states have a HAF program or a pilot program now available.

California’s mortgage relief program looks to help struggling homeowners in the Golden State.

Each eligible household will receive up to a maximum of $80,000.

In New York, demand is so high that it’s no longer accepting applications for mortgage relief.

In areas like Chicago, Illinois, the state is still setting up its program and will begin accepting applications in April 2022.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $30,000 to help eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.

15TH MAY 2022, 23:00

Applying for the homeowner assistance fund

The NCSHA set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.

Many states start with an initial screening process where you’re asked a series of questions to see if you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Some of the questions include if the state in which you’re applying for assistance is your primary residence, do you own your home, and have you suffered financial hardship associated with the pandemic after January 21, 2020.

15TH MAY 2022, 22:30

What is the homeowner assistance fund?

The homeowner assistance fund (HAF) is a federal program to help households who have fallen behind on their mortgages and other housing-related expenses due to Covid-19.

The HAF program is conducted at the state level.

With the guidance of the Treasury Department, $9.9billion has been split among all the states and territories that applied and are approved to run a program.

A minimum of $50million will be given to each state and it can be used for mortgage relief, utility bills, and other housing costs.

Some states are using the funds they have received to set up pilot mortgage assistance programs so they can start helping homeowners sooner.

15TH MAY 2022, 22:00

Applications for stimulus money recently opened

The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department are partnering together to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief payments to non-filers.

Applications to receive the relief payment opened on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Applications must be submitted online through www.yes.state.nm.us.

The deadline to apply for a relief payment is 5pm on May 31, 2022; however, applications may be closed before May 31 if funds run out.

15TH MAY 2022, 21:30

Hawaii rebate, continued

If Hawaii Senate Bill 514 is passed, individuals earning less than $100,000 and couples under $200,000 would qualify for $300 per tax filer and dependent in the household.

Taxpayers earning more than those thresholds would still receive $100 per filer and dependent.

15TH MAY 2022, 21:00

Hawaii lawmakers to vote this week on rebate

Hawaii’s state legislature will vote this week on a funding bill that would include a one-time tax refund to all Hawaiians.

After a slew of varying proposals in Hawaii, it seems likely that residents can expect a refund soon.

“I think there’s broad support […] to make sure that we can provide some relief, especially as gas prices go up,” Hawaii Senate Ways & Means Committee chair Donovan Dela Cruz told KHON Waipahu.

15TH MAY 2022, 20:30

Kansas tax cut, part four

Since the grocery tax would only be slashed by 2.5 percent until 2024, some lawmakers are concerned that inflation will cancel out the benefit to consumers.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing for a quicker tax cut, but she is not likely to succeed, according to The Wichita Eagle.

15TH MAY 2022, 20:00

Kansas tax cut, part three

Kansans already have some of the most affordable groceries in the country, according to WIBW Topeka.

The average person in the state spends about $3,130 on groceries each year, meaning they stand to save around $200 annually after 2025.

15TH MAY 2022, 19:00

Kansas tax cut, continued

Most staple products, including eggs, milk, baked goods, and bottled drinks will be exempt from taxes under the new law.

The following products will not be impacted by the reduced tax:

Alcohol

Pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meals

Tobacco

Food sold with utensils

15TH MAY 2022, 18:30

Kansas lawmakers slash food tax

Lawmakers in Kansas agreed to phase out the state’s grocery tax by 2025.

Currently, Kansans are taxed at 6.5 percent on food.

The tax would be reduced to four percent next year, and two percent in 2024, before being completely phased out in 2025, according to The Wichita Eagle.

15TH MAY 2022, 18:00

Hackers targeted stimulus payments, part three

Email phishing campaigns also sent out messages regarding stimulus payments to taxpayers in another attempt to convince recipients that they owe money to the fake agency and must act now.

“Fighting back against phishing scams requires constant vigilance, and we urge tax pros to take some basic steps to help protect their clients and themselves,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The recent pandemic-related scams have a tendency to tell an urgent story that attempts to trick its receiver into opening a dangerous link or attachment.

15TH MAY 2022, 17:00

Hackers targeted stimulus payments, continued

To be clear, the IRS does not contact people over email, text messages, or through social media.

Fraudulent texts normally include a link that taxpayers, if clicking, could give up personal information that could jeopardize their stimulus payments.

Taxpayers should also be watching out for incoming calls where scammers impersonate IRS agents and aggressively demand that the recipient pay a fake missing payment.

15TH MAY 2022, 16:30

Hackers targeted stimulus payments

As tax returns hit millions of bank accounts during this year’s tax season, scammers are impersonating the Internal Revenue Service in text messages and calls.

“Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams,” the agency warned on its website.

“Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.”

15TH MAY 2022, 16:00

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, part five

Program: In Her Hands

Location: Georgia

Length: Beginning early 2022 for at least two years

Payments: $850 a month for two years; some may receive a lump sum payment

Participants: 650 Black women, initially in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

Program: Just Income GNV

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Length: Winter 2021/2022 to early 2023

Payments: $1,000, then $600 a month for 11 months

Participants: 115 formerly incarcerated people

15TH MAY 2022, 15:30

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, part four

Program: County of Santa Clara’s Basic Income Pilot

Location: Santa Clara County, California

Length: June 2020 to early 2022

Payments: Up to $1,000 a month

Participants: 2,400 to 2,500 young adults transitioning out of foster care

Program: SEED (Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration)

Location: Stockton, California

Length: February 2019 to February 2021

Payments: $500 a month for two years

Participants: 125

Program: West Hollywood Pilot for Guaranteed Income

Location: West Hollywood, California

Length: April 2022 to October 2023

Payments: $1,000

Participants: 25 randomly selected West Hollywood residents, age 50 or above, who identify as LGBTQIA

15TH MAY 2022, 15:00

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, part three

Program: Oakland Resilient Families

Location: Oakland, California

Length: Summer 2020 to present

Payments: $500 a month for 18 months

Participants: 600

Program: Direct Investment Program in Sacramento

Location: Sacramento, California

Length: June 2021 to June 2022

Payments: $300 a month for two years

Participants: 100

Program: The South San Francisco Guaranteed Income Program

Location: South San Francisco, California

Length: October 2021 to October 2022

Payments: $500 a month for one year

Participants: 135

15TH MAY 2022, 14:30

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, continued

Program: Compton Pledge

Location: Compton, California

Length: December 2020 to December 2022

Payments: $1,800 every three months for two years

Participants: 800

Program: Big Leap

Location: Los Angeles, California

Length: January 2022 to January 2023

Payments: $1,000 a month for one year

Participants: Approximately 3,000

Program: Elevate MV

Location: Mountain View, California

Length: One year

Payments: $500 every month

Participants: 166

15TH MAY 2022, 14:00

Programs that could put cash in your pocket

Program: Embrace Mothers

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Length: One year

Payments: $375 a month for one year

Participants: 110 single mothers

Program: Alaska Permanent Fund

Location: Alaska

Length: Annual

Payments: $1,114 in 2021

Participants: Alaska residents

15TH MAY 2022, 13:30

Backlash against Georgia tax rebate, continued

Former US Senator David Perdue is not the only polictian who was cricitzing Governor Brian Kemp’s $500 tax rebate plan.

Max Flugrath, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia, said to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution: “Brian Kemp should be thanking President (Joe) Biden and Democrats in Congress for Georgia’s budget surplus, which made these tax refunds possible.”

15TH MAY 2022, 13:00

Backlash against Georgia tax rebate

Georgia residents are set to receive up to $500 in tax rebates, and the rebates could come as early as May 4, 2022.

The tax rebate was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March 2022.

However, the new legislation came with controversy for Governor Kemp, who is up for re-election.

In a tweet, former US Senator David Perdue, who is running against the governor, called the tax refund an election year “one-time giveaway.”

15TH MAY 2022, 12:30

How to pocket $7,200 child tax credit

Parents that didn’t receive the advance child tax credit payments in 2021 could receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when tax returns are filed this year.

This only applies to two children.

Recipients will have to meet certain criteria to pocket the maximum amount.

15TH MAY 2022, 12:00

New York aid to artists

The New York City Artist Corps (CAC) program handed out one-time grants to 1,800 artists, with the payments set to go out by the end of last October.

It was aimed at helping artists sustain their practice and engage the public in what’s said to be thousands of cultural programs. The cash was given out to New York City-based artists who suffered financially during the coronavirus crisis.

15TH MAY 2022, 11:30

Study finds Americans financially struggling, continued

Furthermore, 24 percent of respondents had no money set aside for an unexpected bill, the poll revealed per National Interest.

A third of working adults say they would be extremely or somewhat concerned about their capacity to pay a $400 emergency bill, while 8 percent say they wouldn’t be able to afford it at all, according to the study.

According to the poll, over half of working individuals have struggled to pay off their debt in the last year, with 46 percent citing paying utilities and telecom bills as a barrier, 44 percent citing rent or mortgage payments as a challenge, and 42 percent citing credit card payments as a challenge.

15TH MAY 2022, 11:00

Study finds Americans financially struggling

According to CNBC, if an event like the pandemic “were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially.”

The Bipartisan Policy Center, the Funding Our Future group, and Morning Consult conducted a new survey, which yielded these results.

Considering that these government-issued direct transfers have all but disappeared, the poll found that 42 percent of working Americans are either very or somewhat financially insecure.

15TH MAY 2022, 10:00

Virginia may pause gas tax

Lawmakers in Virginia are split on whether to pause the state’s gas tax which currently stands at $0.26.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a three-month pause, while Democrats propose sending $50 checks to help drivers, according to Fox5.

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn told the outlet: “Virginians are hurting, and we need a plan that’s going to help Virginians, and most of the governor’s plan would help out-of-state drivers and also oil companies, so we’re talking out our plan to ensure that we can take action and get money directly to Virginians.”

State Republicans think the amount is just a “drop in the bucket.”

15TH MAY 2022, 09:30

Three ways to boost your tax refund

Make sure you are claiming the best filing status for your situation

Make sure you don’t miss any tax breaks, credits or deductions

Claim all of your charitable contributions

15TH MAY 2022, 09:00

Billions of stimulus dollars distributed for aid

During the pandemic, the government spent $5trillion during the pandemic.

Out of that $5trillion, $745billion went to state and local aid, and below The Sun lists how the US government decided to distribute the $745billion.

$244billion: American Rescue Plan direct aid

$149billion: CARES Act direct aid

$190billion: Elementary and secondary education

$72billion: Increases in the federal share of Medicaid payments

$69billion: Transit

$10billion: Transportation infrastructure

$6billion: Non-public schools

$5billion: Education grants and workforce

$0.4billion: Election security

15TH MAY 2022, 08:00

Applications for monthly $500 payments open soon

Applications for two financial assistance programs in Chicago are scheduled to open next week.

The first is a pilot program called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which will give $500 a month to low-income residents in the city for the entire year.

It’s not another stimulus, but it is still much-needed money for many families.

The second program is called Chicago Moves and will provide qualifying residents with $150 gas cards to help with soaring gas prices.

15TH MAY 2022, 07:30

Filed an incomplete tax return?

Many people wait until the last minute to do their taxes, and they have to rush through the process.

This generally results in inaccurate bank or address information and incomplete forms.

If you know you provided inaccurate information, you may have to file an amended tax return depending on how big the mistake.

15TH MAY 2022, 07:00

Reasons why your tax refunds is delayed

Below are four reasons why your tax refund might be delayed:

An incomplete tax return

If you claim child tax credits or earned income tax credits, you can expect to get a refund by March 1 at the earliest.

Paper tax returns are known to take longer because it has to go through the mail.

Delay in processing at the IRS

15TH MAY 2022, 06:30

When are tax refunds paid out?

If you filed your tax return electronically, the IRS says your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, and faster when you choose direct deposit.

If you filed a paper return, you can expect to wait between six and eight weeks for a refund to be issued.

Filing during the peak of tax season does usually result in a longer wait time.

15TH MAY 2022, 06:00

How to track tax refunds

You can check your refund status at the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.

However, the IRS only updates tax return statuses once a day during the week.

This update usually happens between midnight and 6am.

It does not update the status more than once a day, so checking more than once throughout the day will not give you a different result.

15TH MAY 2022, 05:30

How many people have signed the petition?

Over 3million people have signed the Change.org petition.

At 4,500,000 signatures, the petition would become one of the top signed ones on Change.org.

15TH MAY 2022, 05:00

Update to Change.org petition

Bonin recently added an update to her petition as it neared 3million signatures.

“**UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.”

15TH MAY 2022, 04:30

What does the Change.org petition say, part five

“For our team and other Americans who can claim unemployment, even the maximum payments will not be enough for most people to continue paying their bills – and avoid slipping into poverty,” Bonin wrote.

“The facts are, even successful small businesses can’t go months with their doors closed.”

“But supplying Americans with monthly support until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial ruin.”

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

15TH MAY 2022, 04:00

What does the Change.org petition say, part four

“Our talented and cherished team, some of whom have been with us since we opened our doors 15 years ago, are now without an income,” Bonin noted on the petition she started.

“Like our team, my family has lost all of the income from our restaurant, and business owners and the self-employed can’t claim unemployment. This is the story of America right now.”

15TH MAY 2022, 03:30

What does the Change.org petition say, part three

“My husband and I own a restaurant in Denver and these past two weeks have been a blur,” Bonin wrote.

“Our restaurant community is wrestling with seeing everything we all have worked so hard for irrevocably changed.”

“Our hearts were breaking as we watched our staff divide the ingredients in our kitchen to bring to their homes: a dismal token for employees who worked tirelessly every day.”

15TH MAY 2022, 03:00

What does the Change.org petition say, part two

“This is catastrophic for working families like mine,” Bonin added.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

15TH MAY 2022, 02:30

What does the Change.org petition say?

The petition was created by restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

It reads “My name is Stephanie, and I am one of millions of Americans who fear for my financial future because of this coronavirus crisis.”

“With businesses and schools closing across the country to control the spread of this virus, many people have already lost their jobs. Others are being forced to stay home.”

15TH MAY 2022, 02:00

Change.org petition

More than 3million people have signed a Change.org petition that calls on lawmakers to pass legislation for recurring $2,000 monthly payments.

21 Democrat senators also previously signed a letter to President Joe Biden in support of recurring stimulus payments.

The letter read: “Almost six in 10 people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months.”

15TH MAY 2022, 02:00

Durham, NC helping previously incarcerated residents

Previously incarcerated residents of Durham, North Carolina could be chosen for the city’s Excel pilot program.

The program will send monthly payments of $500 for a year to 115 residents.

Funds for the $700,000 pilot program will mostly be provided by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

The program is set to begin this year and continue through January 2023.

A pre-screening form is available to help determine eligibility.

15TH MAY 2022, 01:30

Poverty rate without stimulus checks

Without stimulus payments, the supplemental poverty rate would have increased by an estimated 3.6percent, according to the 2020 SPM Report.

15TH MAY 2022, 01:00

Maine Disaster Relief Program

As a part of relief program, 524,754 Maine workers are eligible to get a one-time payment of $285.

This program is aimed to help Maine citizens who experienced financial difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible, you must have filed a Maine individual income tax return as a full-time resident for the 2020 tax year by October 31, 2021.

As far as income goes, adjusted gross income must have been less than $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for couples.

15TH MAY 2022, 00:30

How much will your tax refund be, continued

The IRS sent Letter 6419 outlining payments you received.

Meanwhile, any economic stimulus payments you received will also need to be listed on your return.

The IRS sent Letter 6475 listing payments sent to you.

As of March 4, 2022, the IRS had issued over $129billion in tax refunds to almost 40million taxpayers.

These 2021 tax year refunds were worth an average of $3,401.

15TH MAY 2022, 00:00

How much will your tax refund be?

In 2021, the average tax refund was about $2,827. This was a 13.24 percent increase from the previous year.

However, there have been changes to several major tax credits and deductions, according to the IRS.

This means there is a chance you will not see the same tax refund that you got last year.

Parents and guardians will need to list what advance child tax credit they received in 2021.

14TH MAY 2022, 23:30

When are tax refunds paid out?

The IRS is now accepting income tax returns.

If you file your return electronically, the IRS says your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, and faster when you choose direct deposit.

If you file a paper return, you can expect to wait between six and eight weeks for a refund to be issued.

Filing during the peak of tax season does usually results in a longer wait time. So if you need your refund quickly, try to file as early as possible.

14TH MAY 2022, 23:00

Los Angeles County helping its residents ‘Breathe’

Los Angeles County announced its “Breathe” program on March 10.

The name comes from the idea that it wants to provide its residents a chance to “breathe” easier knowing they are financially secure.

The program will randomly select 1,000 qualified residents from the applications received.

These individuals will receive $1,000 a month for three years – that’s $36,000 in total.

14TH MAY 2022, 22:30

Postal worker allegedly stole checks

A former mail carrier in Chicago has been accused of stealing stimulus checks from people on her mail route.

Federal authorities charged Olivia L Bryant on April 12 with three counts of theft for three stimulus checks she allegedly pocketed while on the job at the US Postal Service.

The 33-year-old has pled not guilty and will make her next court appearance in May, according to the United States Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois.

If convicted, Bryant faces a potential five year sentence for each theft charge.

14TH MAY 2022, 22:00

What is the Essential Employee Premium Pay program?

Massachusetts has started to send out $500 payments under the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

The state said it began mailing the payments to 500,000 residents and added that the process would continue this week.

To be eligible, you must have worked during the pandemic in 2020.

Your income must have been at least $12,750 that year.

14TH MAY 2022, 21:30

Are stimulus checks issued on debit cards?

If your third-round Economic Impact payment was issued through the mail you may receive it on an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) card.

EIP cards are sent in a white envelope with a return address of “Economic Impact Payment Card,” and display the US Department of the Treasury Seal.

The card has the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back.

14TH MAY 2022, 21:00

Mistakes to avoid when filing taxes: Car claims, continued

In order for you to file your taxes on time, you should have received your W–2 from your employer by now.

If your employer or former employer has not sent you a W–2 yet, be sure to reach out to the HR department.

If you cannot meet the April 18 deadline, you may apply for a six-month extension.

14TH MAY 2022, 20:00

Mistakes to avoid when filing taxes: Car claims

If you used your car for work then it is fine to claim deductions for that.

What might result in an audit is claiming your vehicle is 100 percent business use.

It is unlikely your car is only for work and so the IRS might take a closer look.

The date for filing individual tax returns and making tax payments this year is Monday, April 18.

14TH MAY 2022, 19:30

Mistakes to avoid when filing taxes

Americans who have second jobs or side hustles need to ensure that all of their earnings are reported, according to one expert at The Motley Fool.

Any role where you earn more than $600 should come with a 1099 form to help you complete your return.

But even if you don’t get a 1099 form, the earnings still have to be filed.

The IRS focuses on income that’s work or business-related, regardless of how you earn it.

You’ll also need to report any income from a savings account or dividends that is not an IRA or 401(k).

14TH MAY 2022, 19:00

Is NY giving out a stimulus check?

Yes! New York has approved over $2.1billion to help undocumented workers who were unable to collect previous federal stimulus checks.

The program is called the Excluded Workers Fund, and it is one of the biggest stimulus reliefs that we have seen so far as undocumented immigrants can get one-time payments of up to $15,600.

This payment is supposed to help provide eligible workers cover costs associated with joblessness, such as back rent and medical bills.

source