Hubble spots space rocks — with aid from citizen scientists – Nature.com

A citizen astronomer spotted the faint asteroid trail curving from bottom left to upper right across this image of the Crab Nebula, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, M. Thévenot

A combination of citizen science and artificial intelligence has revealed more than 1,700 previously undetected asteroid trails in images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope over 2 decades1.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-01330-w

Kruk, S. et al. Astron. Astrophys. 661, A85 (2022)

