Microsoft Surface Book 4 and Surface Book Studio fan-made concept renders visualize how appeal may hinge on a single design choice – Notebookcheck.net

Graphic designers have been grappling with the task of bringing to life the technical drawings of a potential Microsoft Surface device that appeared in a published patent in early August. Two artists in particular have pulled off some rather impressive depictions of the semi-hybrid laptop, which has been generally dubbed the Surface Book 4 in the media for the time being – until Microsoft reveals its actual name.
The first set of images, created by Ryan Smalley (via Behance), are of a conceptualized version of the Surface Book 4. Smalley’s renders are refined and sophisticated, showing that the upcoming Surface Book or Surface Laptop does not have a detachable display/tablet and relies on a hinge mechanism for moving the screen. This design seems to borrow from the Zero Gravity Hinge of the Surface Studio 2, which leads conveniently to the next set of skillfully made renders.
David Breyer has called his device the Surface Book Studio (or even Surface Laptop Studio) and has offered an even closer look at the adjustable display hinge. There have been some unfair comments posted saying that the concept is ruined by the sight of the unappealing hinges; however, Breyer has simply taken the design directly from the patent’s drawings, which also show the mechanical hinges in an unrefined state. Clearly, if Microsoft went with a similar design for a potential Surface Book 4, the hinges would be well hidden in the final product.
