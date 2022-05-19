Watch this Tesla transform into a monstrous 6-ton tank – The Next Web

Less than 1 month until TNW Conference 2022 in Amsterdam – get your tickets now! →

Ioanna is a writer at SHIFT. She likes the transition from old to modern, and she’s all about shifting perspectives. Ioanna is a writer at SHIFT. She likes the transition from old to modern, and she’s all about shifting perspectives.

A Tesla has many capabilities, but going off-road isn’t one of them. So what can you do if you really, really, really want to take your car over some muddy, uneven terrain?

Well, I’d recommend getting in touch with a bunch of wild YouTubers called The Real Life Guys. They decided to solve this problem once and for all. How, you ask? Well, by transforming a Tesla Model 3 into a six-ton tank with giant tracks.

Yes, you read that right, a tank.

How to use push notifications and not annoy customers

The entire process — which you can watch in the video above — took a full four weeks.

The group spent most of that time building those gigantic tracks, which required a whole lot of steelwork and 1.3-ton chains.

Once the tracks were ready, they were attached to the Tesla, raising it 80 centimeters above the ground.

A special winch with a six-ton capacity was also added to the front to help pull the vehicle in case it gets stuck somewhere.

If you watch the video, you’ll find the craftsmanship behind the work utterly impressive.

But from an aesthetic standpoint… it looks monstrous and, well, ugly as hell.

I can imagine it competing in a Monster Jam, or maybe this is what the electric war tanks of the future will look like.

In any case, it’s the most intriguing Tesla transformation we’ve seen so far, and it’s definitely worth a watch.

Get the most important mobility news in your inbox each week.

The heart of tech

Copyright © 2006—2022, The Next Web B.V. Made with <3 in Amsterdam.

source