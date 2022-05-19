Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 4(AMD) get December 2021 firmware update – MSPoweruser

by Rahul

@NonsenseC_UAA

Dec 23, 2021 at 17:50 GMT5 months ago

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 4(AMD variant) are now getting the December 2021 firmware update. The latest firmware update improvements to the camera stability, battery life improvements, fixes for security vulnerabilities, system stability improvements. As expected, the update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 – Display adapters

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters