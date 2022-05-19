How many people can share a Netflix account? Device and profile limit revealed – Metro.co.uk

Ads

Netflix is home to some of the world’s popular shows.

With hits such as creepy stalker-drama You, 80s sci-fi series Stranger Things and teen sensation Sex Education, the super popular streaming service has over 214 million users turning in across the world.

And who could forget Squid Game? The gory game show drama that became the first foreign-language TV series to receive a SAG award nomination.

But is it possible to let your family and friends use your Netflix on a separate device?

The amount of devices you can stream to all depends on which subscription plan you have with Netflix.

The basic plan, costing £5.99 a month, allows you to stream on one device at a time in standard definition.

The standard plan, costing £9.99 a month, allows you to stream on two devices in high definition.

Finally the premium plan, costing £13.99 a month, allows you to stream to four devices in ultra-high definition.

Netflix can be streamed on most TVs, PCs & Laptops, Game consoles, smartphones and tablets, through built-in apps and set-top boxes.

You can find a full list of streamable devices on the Netflix website.

No matter which subscription you have, Netflix allows you to set up five different profiles on a single account.

These can be used for friends and family, with members able to set up separate profiles that give them unique recommendations based on their viewing history.

Netflix even allows you to set up special profiles for children with parental controls, and you’ll find plenty of tailored content for kids.

