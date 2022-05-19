10 movies and TV shows to watch this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more – VOGUE India

Follow us
It's time for your weekly OTT update and the next seven days have the perfect mix of movies and TV shows to watch in order to satiate all your bingeing needs. This week promises to be a special one as S. S. Rajamouli's RRR readies itself for a digital premiere after becoming the second highest-grossing film in India during its theatrical run. Escaype Live, a new Indian sci-fi thriller, also makes its way to your screens alongside a pleasant rom-com titled A Perfect Pairing. Furthermore, beloved titles like Love Death + Robots, Panchayat, Who Killed Sara? and more return with brand-new seasons. Here’s a complete lowdown of movies and shows to look out for this week.
Wit Studio presents a fateful tale showcasing a lethal conflict between humans and vampires. Having mostly lost their way of life, the humans construct a wall of light in a small town to sustain a peaceful living. In this place also resides Momo, a young girl who leads a repressed lifestyle and yearns to find a way to co-exist with her mortal enemies. She coincidentally encounters the queen of the vampires, who used to adore humans once and had vanished from battle. The duo decide to collaborate and seek a place called Paradise, where both species once lived in harmony.
Streaming on Netflix
Returning for many more roughly scripted romantic adventures, The Future Diary season 2 will create a love triangle this time around as it features three participants. The show designates single individuals who have never met before and sends them on a profound journey. Their actions are dictated by a rough script that constructs a basic outline for their story as it unfolds. This experience moulds the way they view and perceive each other and helps them conclude if any form of love has brewed from it.
Streaming on Netflix
After serving an 18-year sentence for his sister Sara's murder, which he did not commit, Alex Guzman is released from prison and is driven to uncover the truth. He aims to exact revenge against the ones he believes betrayed him—the Lazcano family. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that seemed to reveal the identity of the ones responsible for the tragedy. However, there are still numerous secrets to discover and shocking revelations to witness as Alex finally realises what happened to his sister in the final season of the show.
Streaming on Netflix
Victoria Justice leads this romantic comedy as Lola Alvarez, an LA wine company sales executive who quits her job in pursuit of new prospects. Dreaming of owning her own wine distribution venture, she flies out to Australia in hopes of booking her first client, Vaughn Family Wines. When she receives a firm no for being inexperienced, she volunteers to work on their farm to prove her mettle. The chores almost get the better of her, but the extremely handsome station manager, Max (Adam Demos), guides her along the way. As sparks fly between the two, some buried secrets threaten their union.
Streaming on Netflix
It has been 30 years since their show Rescue Rangers got cancelled and the titular chipmunks now live drastically different lives in modern-day Los Angeles amid cartoons and humans. Chip (John Mulaney) works as an insurance salesman, whereas Dale (Andy Samberg), who has had CGI surgery, is often seen at conventions trying to relive his glory days. Their paths cross once again after an original cast member goes missing, and the duo must reunite to uncover the mystery. The film is a live-action and animation hybrid.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
When a video social media app called Escaype Live offers 3 crore rupees as prize money to the winner of a competition, the participants resort to outlandish tricks to get views. The plot centres around the lives of six individuals who are the most followed on the platform and the ways they try to outdo each other. The fun contest soon turns dark and dangerous as their desperate desire to win the staggering amount takes over their conscience. Meanwhile, a self-righteous content moderator working for the company tries to battle its corrupt and monetary-driven structure from within. The show stars Javed Jaffrey, Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi and Ritvik Sahore, among others.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Tim Miller and David Fincher's Emmy-winning brainchild is back for a third season with nine new fantastical stories that blend twisted humour, fantasy, horror and science-fiction into a wonderful concoction. Each episode of this anthology has been distinctly animated by a leading studio and delves into the titular themes in its unique and glorious manner. The show materialised out of Fincher and Miller's development for the reboot of 1981’s animated sci-fi film, Heavy Metal.
Streaming on Netflix
An elderly couple, Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin (J. K. Simmons) York chance upon a portal in their backyard that teleports them to a deserted planet. They often travel back and forth through it and finally consider telling someone else about it. The mystery, however, intensifies when Irene finds a young man on the other side and brings him back to Earth. Secrets start unfurling as the portal gains attention, bringing about immeasurable threats. However, the couple sticks together in hopes of solving this interstellar riddle.
Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
It is time to return to Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, and peek into the life of Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) with a new season of this beloved TVF show. Stuck with a low-paying job in a remote village after graduation, Panchayat depicts Abhishek's daily struggles as he tries to cope with the rural population and their lifestyle. His dealings with the overbearing demands of the public while trying to clear the CAT exam for better future prospects form the crux of the narrative.
Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) makes its way to the OTT space after a record-breaking outing in cinemas. The film focuses on two Indian revolutionaries—Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR)—weaving a fictional tale around their friendship. The plot, set in the 1920s, depicts an undocumented period of their lives when the two decided to lay low before they began their battle against the British Raj. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and others.
Streaming on Netflix and ZEE5
