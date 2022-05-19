Shiba Inu Community Dump (SHIB) and Rush to Buy Chronoly Tokens (CRNO) – Coinspeaker

Ads

Chronoly (CRNO) Is Disrupting the $64 Billion Watch Market. Chronoly (CRNO) is on its way to becoming the new dominant player in the cryptocurrency markets as investors seek projects with real-world use cases.

One of the notable competitors to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other coins of the league is Chronoly (CRNO). It is proving to not only be a challenging competitor but a growth-oriented prospect. Here are some key points to note:

The mechanism behind Chronoly (CRNO) is admirable and proves to be sustainable for long-term growth:

Tying a token on a blockchain, and NFT project, to real-life redeemable value, skyrocketed its value. The plans for Chronoly (CRNO) include offering similar prospects and tapping into the world of luxury brands.

The first successful pre-sale on 30th April for Chronoly (CRNO) has proven that it could maintain the bullish approach, despite the market’s fall.

One could say that the fall of the crypto market started with the wall of Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the latter half of 2021. The hype-based meme coin came crashing down as people realized the lack of value Shiba offered.

Even the layer-2 protocol, Shibarium Protocol, is taking its sweet time to launch. Despite that, there aren’t clear-cut plans for utilizing the coin. While it isn’t admirable that Shiba Inu (SHIB) wasn’t a rug pull, there is a severe lack of projects for the coin.

That’s the primary reason why so many big investors, and whales, have decided to drop the coin. They are also dumping it to trade for other lucrative options like Avalanche (AVAX) and Chronoly (CRNO). The latter offers way better prospects too.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was ambitious and expected to hit $1 with the hype. However, it took their sweet time, and people got bored. The short-term profit seekers pulled the plug. Even the partnership with Robinhood couldn’t help it retain its value.

The only way Shiba can retain some value is by burning a massive chunk of their coins. Even then, it fails to offer any tangible value to the crypto world.

