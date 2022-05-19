StarTerra Overview – The First Gamified Metaverse NFT Launchpad for Terra – Luna – The VR Soldier

Ads

Terra Luna is one of the most underrated blockchains in crypto right now. It features a robust ecosystem consisting of Marketplaces, DeFi platforms, NFTs, Metaverse projects, and much more. This article looks at StarTerra, the first gamified Metaverse NFT launchpad on the Terra – Luna blockchain. Let’s take a closer look at StarTerra and its token STT and see what the platform has to offer.



StarTerra is the first gamified launchpad with a unique combination of prize pools and mechanics to incentivize users to participate in its economy.

It features a play-to-earn aspect along with a Gamified NFT integration, high-quality IDO projects, and a Gamified Tier System.

StarTerra features a fully functional dApp users can access via a compatible wallet like the Terra Station Wallet. The Terra Station Wallet can be downloaded as an extension for your Chrome browser, and users can set up a new wallet in minutes.

The app features high-quality live and upcoming token sales, which users can participate in. In addition, users can stake their STT tokens or provide liquidity to StarTerra’s economy to receive significant rewards. There are various tiers of staking available, with some rewarding up to 44% APR!

When it comes to staking, users can choose their faction and farm as many STT as possible. In addition, users can switch factions at any time for a low fee of 5 $UST.

To find out more about StarTerra factions, check out this cinematic trailer:

StarTerra also offers a governance feature, where holders can propose and vote on everything relating to StarTerra. Some recently approved proposals include an STT burning event and various features to the platform that increase the token’s value via a deflationary supply.

StarTerra features some of the highest quality projects on the market. The platform recently completed the token sale for MintDAO, raising over $1 million in funds at a price of 0.085 UST.

Check out this awesome trailer for MintDAO’s upcoming TGE launch on March 14th:

💥 We have an official date for our TGE! 🚀🚀🚀

🎯 14/03 at 12:00 UTC

The revolution in the #NFT industry is coming! $MINT pic.twitter.com/zylgbwp3Rl

— MintDAO (@mintdao_io) March 7, 2022

If you’re looking for underrated and high-quality Metaverse and NFT projects to check out, we highly recommend keeping an eye on the StarTerra launchpad.

STT is StarTerra’s native utility asset which users can stake and earn rewards from. It features a market cap of $30 million with a circulating supply of 25.8 million.

STT features a deflationary economy, meaning the circulating supply will slowly decrease, pushing the asset’s value higher.

With a current market cap of $30 million, STT is quite underrated and is a must-watch in March 2022.

You can currently only purchase STT on Terraswap with the UST trading pair.

Below is the token contract for Terra’s STT:

terra13xujxcrc9dqft4p9a8ls0w3j0xnzm6y2uvve8n

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.

