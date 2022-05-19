Google Pixel 6a smartphone could have weaker specifications than expected – gizmochina

Google is expected to launch its next-generation budget Pixel series smartphone in the market. Along with the smartphone, the company also provides a smartwatch to the users.

While the exact launch date is not yet known, it should be during the Google I/O 2022 annual developer’s conference. Along with the hardware, the company expects to announce a vanilla version of the Wear OS 3.

The specifications of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone have already been leaked. Now, a new report claims that some of the key specifications on the smartphone will be weaker compared to the previous leaks.

It claims that the phone’s display will measure a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Previous;y, it was said to be a 120Hz refresh rate, but the 90Hz makes more sense as the Pixel 6 also offers the same refresh rate.

The battery capacity on the Pixel 6a smartphone is expected to be 4,500nAh capacity and has support for 25W fast charging. Earlier, it was expected to come powered by a 4,800mAh battery and support 30W fast charging.

Internally, the device is said to use Google’s Tensor chipset, which is the same processor which powers the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones. It is expected to have only one memory variant with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone will use the same cameras that we have seen on the Pixel 5 series and the Pixel 6 series, which is Sony IMX363. The phone will be running the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box. We expect the full specifications, features, pricing, and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a in the coming days.

RELATED:

source