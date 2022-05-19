What's New On Disney+ | Alice's Wonderland Bakery (US) – What's On Disney Plus

It’s Wednesday and time to take a look at what’s been added onto Disney+ in the United States today, which includes new episodes of “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” and much more.

Here’s the rundown:

Alice embarks on magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbours with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them.



The small town of Castelcorvo is not as rested as it seems and just a bunch of brave knight can keep it safe. Four kids – Giulia, Riccardo, Betta and Matteo – will have to solve mysterious enigmas and face their greatest fears.



One of the largest and most popular zoos in the US, Ohio’s renowned Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and its conservation park The Wilds, houses more than 10,000 animals on 12,000 acres. It’s also the part-time home of beloved wildlife guru Jack Hanna, the zoo’s director emeritus. Now, Nat Geo Wild is taking viewers inside the grounds and allowing them to experience what visitors can’t: compelling, heartwarming stories, and behind-the-scenes moments and adventures. `Secrets of the Zoo’ introduces both the animals and the legions of workers who create unforgettable connections between people and wildlife.



The Wizard of Paws is an American reality show on BYU TV that follows Sterling, Virginia-based animal orthotist Derrick Campana as he creates prosthetic limbs for pets and sanctuary animals.



No episode details have been provided.



