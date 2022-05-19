According to CoinMarketCap, the two most popular branches of the cryptocurrency tree currently are DeFi and play-to-earn games (GameFi). The general public is growing tired of traditional banking and financial services more and more by the day. Decentralised finance (DeFi) puts you back in control of your own money whilst GameFi is rapidly changing the way we play video games. Terra (LUNA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) lead the way in this space whilst up and coming tokens like Pacman Frog (PAC) and Acranup (ACRN) are trying to take it to the next level.

Axie Infinity Vs Pacman Frog

Mark Zuckerberg’s rebrand of Facebook to Meta brought a whole new world to life last year. Axie Infinity (AXS) benefitted greatly from this, increasing in price by 15000% to become the number one Metaverse token in terms of market cap. Now, projects such as Pacman Frog (PAC) are leaping into the space with hopes of replicating the success of Axie Infinity (AXS).

Pacman Frog (PAC) aims to be a community-driven leader in the GameFi realms of cryptocurrency. Its comprehensive whitepaper highlights a bold plan including an NFT marketplace, A gaming incubator and an educational network.

The Pacman Frog (PAC) website states that the GameFi NFT marketplace is “the оnlу marketplace that will allow the gamers to discover, purchase, and sell GameFi NFTs while also facilitating the primary market as well as the secondary market for the NFTs within the games.” Axie Infinity (AXS) utilises NFTs through the use of their in-game creatures known as Axies that you need to battle, train and breed.

The gaming incubator aims to provide new game developers with thе skills needed to run a blockchain gаmе ѕtudiо as well as рrоmоtе and launch their firѕt project оn the glоbаl market. As well as this, an educational platform will be produced to educate everyone from the crypto newbie to experts on several different topics including the blockchain, smart contracts and wallets.

The presale of Pacman Frog (PAC) is picking up pace. The price has already risen by 35% in just under two weeks and looks set to continue at a similar trajectory. If you want to invest in the next big GameFi project then look no further than PAC.

(credit: !PR)

DeFi-ning The Odds With Terra

Terra (LUNA) is a decentralised financial payment network that mirrors the traditional payment stack using the blockchain. It employs an array of fiat-pegged stablecoins that are algorithmically stabilised by its reserve currency LUNA to promote programmable payments and the development of open financial infrastructure.

Terra (LUNA) has been one of the top-performing coins this year and didn’t follow the bearish trend that saw most cryptos lose value. The price of LUNA is currently trading around the $84 mark but has blitzed through and set a new all-time high price on a few occasions in the last month.

Acranup (ACRN) is another DeFi currency on pre-sale at the moment. Acranup (ACRN) is similar to Terra (LUNA). It is a public blockchain that enables the development of a healthy ecosystem via the use of a succession of algorithmic decentralised stablecoins. The Acranup (ACRN) project’s objective is to create a virtual currency based on cryptocurrencies rather than the US dollar.

(credit: !PR)

DeFi vs GameFi

As we move into the summer months, many investors are trying to pick out which cryptocurrencies will be likely to increase in price. The presales of both Pacman Frog (PAC) and Acranup (ACRN) are intriguing to many because of the upside potential with some analysts mentioning gains of over 5000% possible.

source