Watch a teaser for 'Harriet the Spy' before the show's May 20 return – iMore

Source: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has today shared a new teaser for the family show Harriet the Spy ahead of the show’s return on May 20. The show’s return to our TV will bring more kid-friendly content to the streaming service at a time when more adult content is capturing headlines.

Harriet the Spy tells the story of an 11-year-old who finds herself wanting to know everything about everything – and that gets her into all manner of situations.

Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone.

The new content will arrive from May 20 but you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it in. Apple TV+is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making for some of the best value around. Those who already pay for other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade should definitely check it out.

If you want to enjoy Harriet the Spy in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

