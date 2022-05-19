NFL Releases NFT collection on Polygon – Forbes India

Ads

Each team's official NFT Draft collectibles are now available ahead of the upcoming player draft, which will take place from April 28 to April 30

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Image: NFL



The National Football League (NFL) is releasing a series of card-themed collectibles in conjunction with its upcoming player draft, which will take place April 28-30. The collection, which includes collectibles inspired by each of the league’s 32 teams, is now available on the league’s Polygon-based marketplace, which was launched in November 2021.

Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. For any queries, write to support@coindcx.com.

Copyright © 2022 Forbes India. All rights reserved.

source