Apple loses bid for third trial in $300 mln wireless patent case – Reuters

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
(Reuters) – Apple Inc failed to convince an East Texas court on Tuesday to hold a third trial after it was hit with a $300 million verdict for violating patent-holding company Optis Wireless Technology LLC's wireless-standard patent rights.
Apple told the court last year that it was entitled to a new damages trial or a ruling wiping out Optis' damages entirely. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap denied both of Apple's requests Tuesday, according to a notice of a sealed ruling.
The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Plano, Texas-based Optis and its affiliates PanOptis Patent Management LLC and Unwired Planet LLC sued Apple in 2019, alleging its 4G LTE-capable products including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches infringed its patents.
The Optis patents are essential to the international LTE wireless standard. Gilstrap tossed a $506 million verdict for Optis last April because the jury had not heard evidence about Optis' duty to offer licenses to the patents on fair terms.
Gilstrap ordered a new trial on damages, but upheld the finding that Apple infringed. A new jury awarded Optis $300 million in August after the second trial.
Apple asked Gilstrap to throw out the award in October. The tech giant cited several alleged problems with the second trial, including issues with evidence, expert testimony, jury instructions and the amount of money Optis demanded.
The case is Optis Wireless Technology LLC v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:19-cv-00066.
For Apple: Mark Selwyn and Joseph Mueller of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr
For Optis: Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella
Read more:
Apple hit with $300 million patent verdict after new Optis trial
Apple wins new damages trial in $506 million patent loss
Apple socked with $506 million patent verdict in East Texas
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Thomson Reuters
Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com
Sign up to our legal newsletter for a smart look at the day's headlines concerning the practice of law.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news you need to start your day.
Susannah Hammond, Stacey English
Sandra Montanino
Richard Satran
Tad Simons
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.
Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.
Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.
© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved
Apple loses bid for third trial in $300 mln wireless patent case – Reuters
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar