Scaled Down 'Apple TV+' App Now Available on 2016 and 2017 LG Smart TVs – MacRumors

Ads

Apple has started making a scaled down “Apple TV+” app available on select 2016 and 2017 LG smart TVs. The app is appearing on LG’s content store in several regions including Germany, Poland, and the Nordic countries, and its existence is confirmed in an LG support document.



First spotted by FlatpanelsHD, the app interface looks very similar to the standard Apple TV app, but it only allows owners of the older webOS-based TVs to watch TV+ content. The iTunes Store and Watch Now tabs have been removed from the top navigation menu, leaving just three options there: ‌Apple TV+‌, Search, and Settings.

The fully fledged ‌Apple TV‌ app, which is available on select Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, allows users to stream TV shows and movies from ‌Apple TV+‌, access à-la-carte ‌Apple TV‌ Channels and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent more than 100,000 shows and movies from the iTunes Store. The same services can also be accessed on select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source