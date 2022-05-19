Key Dates Announced for Gino D'Acampo's Play to Earn NFT Game, Big Town Chef – Yahoo Finance

Ads

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Earlier this year celebrity daytime TV chef Gino D'Acampo was revealed as the driving force behind a brand new play-to-earn Metaverse game. Launched on the 14th March by his chef avatar , his crypto gaming team have since been busy creating the game and the playable chef NFT avatar people need to join Big Town Chef .

This June, gamers will get their first opportunity to secure the essential Chef NFTs that act as the in-game playable avatar. Prior to this, Big Town Chef launched a presale list which has been fast filling up with interested users. Now those users, and the general public, have the date of the official Chef NFT sale.

Presale mint: Tuesday 7th June 2pm (UTC) opens for 24 hours (0.07 ETH + gas)

Public mint: Wednesday 8th June 3pm (UTC) (0.1 ETH + gas)

Official minting page: https://mint.bigtownchef.com

Gino D'Acampo's digital game avatar, complete with a bandana, glasses, chef's uniform and chilli pendant, is one of the first NFTs made for the game. This is what helps make Big town Chef so unique. The ticket to the game is the NFT avatar itself, a collectable one-of-a-kind 3D artwork with unique in-game features. With their NFT chef, players can then stake in-game NFT seeds on their own patch of virtual land and grow them into more valuable items. Farmed goods can either be traded in the Big Town Marketplace for rare items and real-world profits or used in recipes for the cook off battles.

All in-game activity will take place in a specially designed immersive and engaging 3D Metaverse environment called Big Town. Unlike other cooking games, Big Town Chef is built on blockchain technology and allows users to earn tokens that can be traded for tangible real-world rewards and collect potentially valuable digital assets.

Famous for his regular appearances on This Morning, his restaurants, recipe books and popular range of Italian food; the Italian chef's first venture into gaming had to reflect his passion for cuisine. Powered by the $BURP token on the Polygon network, Big Town Chef is the next generation of interactive online decentralised gaming. Users can steer the narrative, shape the experience and vote on the direction of the wider organisation. Those looking to learn more about the crypto space can enjoy the process of growing virtual foods and competing with other players while earning in-game credits that equal real-world revenues.

The game is currently under development with interested players, investors and collectors being invited to reserve a space on the NFT presale list. A spot on this list means they are first in line to secure the freshly minted chef avatars in June. By joining the community on Twitter, Discord and Instagram or through Big Town Chef's partners, users can secure additional presale spots increasing their odds of securing a rare chef avatar. Each avatar NFT will have different looks and unique skills attributes with many having supercharged capabilities. Securing one of these rare chef NFTs will give early adopters gameplay and earning advantages when the game launches later in the year.

Play-to-earn games often referred to as P2E games, began in 2017 with Crypto Kitties and Axie Infinity in 2018. The model combining gameplay with NFTs and real-world earning capabilities is steadily replacing conventional online gaming. Combining an in-game avatar with tradable NFTs has led to some impressive real-life profits. In Axie Infinity an avatar named Angel was sold for 300 ETH, the equivalent of about $120k. In CryptoKitties the most expensive crypto kitten avatar was sold for 600 ETH (about $170k).

In Gino D'Acampo's debut crypto metaverse game, Big Town Chef, players can choose to trade NFTs or join the gaming community and strive to become the best chef in town.

Big Town Chef invites players to join their Discord community to be the first to learn about presale limited edition chef avatars, their essential ticket to join the game.

Editor's notes: For more information or to arrange an interview with Gino D'Acampo contact Big Town Chef CEO Peter Wood at pw@bigtownchef.com and for high resolution images please click here .

SOURCE: CoinBurp LTD UK Big Town Chef

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701898/Key-Dates-Announced-for-Gino-DAcampos-Play-to-Earn-NFT-Game-Big-Town-Chef

