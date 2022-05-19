Dogelon mars price prediction: What’s the memecoin’s potential? – Capital.com

Ads

Dogelon mars takes memecoin into DeFi

ELON price pulls back from rally

Dogelon mars price prediction: What direction will the price trend take?

FAQs

By Nicole Willing

Edited by Vanessa Kintu

14:51, 3 May 2022

The dogelon mars (ELON) cryptocurrency coin spiked in value in late April, as its namesake, Tesla founder Elon Musk, attracted headlines for offering to buy social media platform Twitter (TWTR).

The ELON/USD price gained as much as 53% on 20 April and 25% on 25 April. The price has since retreated but ended April 14% above where it closed two weeks earlier.

Is now the time to buy or go short on the meme-driven cryptocurrency for the best future investment returns? Read on to find out the background to the project, as well as the latest dogelon coin news and price predictions.

What is the dogelon mars coin? Like the other dog-themed memecoins, including dogecoin, shiba inu and floki inu, dogelon mars cryptocurrency plays on the popular Internet meme based on the Shiba Inu dog but adds tongue-in-cheek references to Elon Musk and cryptocurrency prices rallying “to the moon”.

Dogelon mars was created by an anonymous community of developers to run on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchain networks. ELON launched in April 2021 on the Uniswap decentralised exchange (DEX).

On 23 April 2021, ELON’s developers tweeted that the community agreed to airdrop 734 million ELON tokens to every individual who had lost money on the WOGE token rug pull. A rug pull is when a cryptocurrency project’s developers promote their project and then withdraw all liquidity, sending the price to zero. On 16 May, the community issued an airdrop of more than 72.7 million tokens following the CUBACOIN rug pull.

The dogelon mars project saw over $100m in volume traded within 24 hours on 25 April amid the launch of its first Dogelon Mars comic non-fungible token (NFT) on the OpenSea marketplace. With cryptocurrency markets rallying in May 2021, ELON reached 50,000 holders by the middle of the month.

My dear community, we are on our way to Mars – together we will reach the stars. You took the crypto world by storm this past Thursday with over $100 million in $ELON volume within 24 hours.

Dogelon mars was launched with a maximum supply of 1 quadrillion coins, 50% of which the founders locked to the Uniswap exchange. They sent the other 50% to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in the same way that the creators of dogecoin sent DOGE to Buterin’s cryptocurrency wallet. Buterin subsequently burned and donated his DOGE holdings, stating that he did not want the power of holding large amounts of other projects’ coins.

On 25 May 2021, biomedical charity Methuselah Foundation said it had received 43% of the ELON supply in a donation from Buterin. The Foundation said that it “will manage those holdings to maximise the $ELON’s long-term value in order to advance the Foundation’s mission… The May 12 gift surprised the fast-growing Dogelon Mars community, which had expected Buterin to permanently retain his $ELON holdings – removing them from circulation. The donation raised liquidity concerns for the $ELON, threatening its value.

The foundation said it would hold the ELON coins for at least a year.

In October, the ELON developers announced plans to enter the decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems with the launch of an xELON token and a collection of NFT characters. The xELON coin launched in November as a governance token with a DeFi earning protocol and staking incentive.

Users who stake their ELON or ELON/WETH liquidity pool tokens receive xELON as a reward and can use it to vote on initiatives and other decision making.

The project’s first DeFi partnership was with decentralised market maker Popsicle Finance on the Ethereum network.

Introducing our first $ETH mainnet #DeFi partnership: Liquidity incentives on @PopsicleFinance. Add liquidity to the $ELON / $ETH pool on https://t.co/KccS572W2t to earn a share of swap fees. pic.twitter.com/g0pRW8uXDs

The ELON token does not have the utility level of other cryptocurrencies, such as dogecoin, which is accepted by a growing number of merchants. But it has attracted the interest of large cryptocurrency investors, known as whales. In November, ELON flipped Decentraland’s MANA token to become the most traded crypto among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, according to WhaleStats. On 30 November, a whale bought 816 billion ELON coins worth $1.28m.

How did these developments drive the ELON coin price and what do the mean for the dogelon mars crypto price prediction?

The dogelon token price soared from $0.00000005 when it launched on 23 April 2021 to a peak of $0.00000232 on 11 May, a gain of 4,540% as cryptocurrency markets rallied. The price plunged back down to $0.00000056 the next day and traded below $0.0000001 from June until October.

With meme and metaverse tokens rallying again in October into November, the chart shows that the ELON price soared to $0.000002599 on 30 October and then dropped to $0.000001235 on 3 November before it spiked again to $0.000002182 on 7 November. The price remained volatile heading into 2022, dropping in late November, rallying again in early December and then falling on 22 January to its lowest level since the late October rally.

The coin was unable to hold onto a gain in early February and traded down to $0.0000006613 on 15 March. It has since been making attempts to hold above the $0.000001029 level.

What is the outlook for dogelon mars? Will the coin be able to stage another breakout, or will the price retreat? We look at expectations for the crypto from forecasting sites.

At the time of writing on 3 May, a technical analysis on the ELON coin from CoinCodex showed that sentiment was bearish, with 18 indicators showing bearish signals compared with seven bullish signals. The average directional index, Hull moving average and volume weighted moving average all indicated to sell. The 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (MAs), along with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 50-week averages were the five buy signals.

But CoinCodex’s short-term dogelon price prediction was bullish, indicating that the coin could rise by 6.38% to $0.0000009511 by 7 May.

For the longer term, algorithm-based forecast website Wallet Investor’s dogelon mars price prediction was bullish, projecting that the coin could reach $0.00000173 by the end of 2022 and $0.00000285 by the end of next year. By the end of 2025, the ELON coin price prediction showed that it could trade at $0.00000519 and in five years’ time it could reach $0.00000676.

Digital Coin’s ELON token price prediction also saw the price trending higher, averaging $0.00000117 in 2022 and $0.00000174 in 2025, based on historical data, and then reaching an average of $0.00000409 by 2030.

The ELON price forecast from Price Prediction had the coin rising at a faster pace later in the decade, averaging $0.00000095 in 2022 and $0.00000142 in 2023. The projection from the website’s deep artificial intelligence-assisted technical analysis showed the price rising to $0.00000302 in 2025 and $0.00001862 in 2030.

The dogelon mars coin price prediction from Gov Capital was the most bullish, projecting that the coin could reach a target price of $0.000042 in five years’ time, up from $0.000004 at the end of 2022.

When looking for an ELON crypto price prediction, it’s important to keep in mind that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin’s price will be in a few hours, and even harder to give long-term estimates. As such, analysts and algorithm-based forecasters can and do get their predictions wrong.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrencies, we strongly recommend that you always do your own research. Look at the latest market trends, news, technical and fundamental analysis, and expert opinion before making any investment decision. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

There are currently 553.56 trillion ELON coins in circulation, representing 55% of the maximum supply. The biomedical charity Methuselah Foundation holds 43% of the total supply, which it received as a donation from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin after the dogelon mars developers sent the coins to him when they launched the project.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether the dogelon mars coin is a suitable investment for you will depend on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest.

The ELON price has shed value from its highs as the volatile cryptocurrency markets have fallen. But it has attracted interest in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy social media platform Twitter.

Forecasts vary as to the level the ELON price could reach by 2025, showing the importance of doing your own research to take a view of a cryptocurrency’s potential.

With a maximum supply of ELON coins of 1 quadrillion, it is unlikely that the price could reach the $0.01 level.

