'iPhone 13' name pops up in Apple packaging leak – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

A newly leaked image of iPhone packaging appears to confirm that Apple will call its next model the “iPhone 13,” despite speculation it would avoid the “unlucky” number.

During a recent survey, around one in five iPhone users claimed that they were superstitious about the number 13, and didn’t want Apple to use it for the next iPhone. Now what appears to be a close-up photo of new packaging shows Apple using the name “iPhone 13.”

Following Twitter user DuanRui’s posting of a close-up image of an close-up image“>Apple Watch band, the same poster has shortly afterwards also shown a new photo of “iPhone 13” packaging.

iPhone 13 source: https://t.co/INCk7dSbj9

Let me emphasize again that I am not a leaker. I don’t have first-hand information. I just reprint some information that I have seen that I feel is relatively reliable. pic.twitter.com/Avy9ndDT4Q

Perhaps conscious of Apple’s cracking down on leakers, DuanRui stresses that he is only relaying an image spotted on Chinese social media site Weibo.

That original posting offers no indication of its source, nor any further details beyond point out the name.

The leak appears to back up previous reports from the supply chain that Apple would use the name “iPhone 13.”

Separately, DuanRui has previously posted similarly-sourced images including one of what may be a screen protector for the “iPhone 13.” That image appears to back up claims that Apple is reducing the size of the Face ID notch on the new models.

In 2020, the name “iPhone 12 mini” was similarly revealed a few weeks ahead of launch. However, that leak did not come with a packaging image.

I guess Tim Cook’s unlucky number was 9, and not 13.

Ads

Not only for Tim or Apple. Have you ever seen Windows 9?

Superstitious about the number 13?

Are we still on 18th century or what?

flashbax said: Superstitious about the number 13?

Are we still on 18th century or what? Show me a new hotel with floor 13.

Show me a new hotel with floor 13.

The photo could be fake.

A photoshop knockoff is easier than a manufactured one and China is great at those too.

If it’s enough of a leap, Apple could just rebrand it as “the all new iPhone” and begin a new naming scheme like they did with iPad.

Even so, If they proceed with 13, it’s not a big deal. Just a number.

When reviewing photos, landmarks and other objects may spark curiosity as to their origins and details. Visual Look Up offers more information and context to the objects in the scene.

Apple's attempt to get a new trial against wireless patent holding firm PanOptis has been rejected, meaning the firm will have to pay out $300 million in damages.

Apple has a new advertisement and campaign highlighting how its privacy features can help stop third parties and data brokers from using or selling your information.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

Audi infotainment system gains Apple Music for 'nearly all' 2022 cars

TSMC may build new multi-billion dollar chip plant in Singapore

Apple tech could create invisible input areas on bezels to replace buttons

How to run MacOS 7 and MacOS 8 in your browser, today

Future Apple keyboard could have one key that can pop out and be used as a mouse

Union claims Apple broke federal labor law at World Trade Center store

How to use Visual Look Up in iOS 15

Apple must pay PanOptis $300 million for infringing wireless patents

When reviewing photos, landmarks and other objects may spark curiosity as to their origins and details. Visual Look Up offers more information and context to the objects in the scene.

Apple's attempt to get a new trial against wireless patent holding firm PanOptis has been rejected, meaning the firm will have to pay out $300 million in damages.

Apple has a new advertisement and campaign highlighting how its privacy features can help stop third parties and data brokers from using or selling your information.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source