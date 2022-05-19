New season of 'Home' to stream on Apple TV+ from June 17 – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ international house design series “Home,” returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

One of the earliest Apple TV+ factual commissions, “Home” is ostensibly a series about spectacular architecture and inspirational house building around the world.

In that sense, it’s like the Apple TV+ version of the UK’s “Grand Designs,” currently a US favorite on Netflix. Except where “Grand Designs,” and other series, follow the building of dream homes, Apple’s show comes in after each place has been built and lived in.

It is about the buildings, but it’s really about the people who made them, and who live there now. The second season takes us to Australia, Ghana, Iceland, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, New York, and South Africa.

In each case we’re introduced to the builders, the makers, and why they chose these places, how they chose to make their mark there.

The nine episodes of season 1 are streaming now, and the second begins on June 17.

Terrific first season, looking forward to this! Watch other real estate shows with wife like Selling Sunset and the petty office drama is beyond pathetic. I just want to see fabulous designs and how they were imagined, engineered, built and lived in.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Apple may release a new Apple TV hardware model in the second half of 2022 with a potentially lower price tag, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Audi infotainment system gains Apple Music for 'nearly all' 2022 cars

TSMC may build new multi-billion dollar chip plant in Singapore

Apple tech could create invisible input areas on bezels to replace buttons

How to run MacOS 7 and MacOS 8 in your browser, today

Future Apple keyboard could have one key that can pop out and be used as a mouse

Union claims Apple broke federal labor law at World Trade Center store

How to use Visual Look Up in iOS 15

Apple must pay PanOptis $300 million for infringing wireless patents

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Apple may release a new Apple TV hardware model in the second half of 2022 with a potentially lower price tag, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source