Apple is rumoured to bring a number of new iPads this year- all that we can expect – India TV News

Ads

Apple is rumoured to bring a number of new iPad this year- all that we can expect

It was reported earlier that Apple has been dominating the tablet space across the world, with its iPads. Indeed the sheer price range does enable the brand to target various user segments. And it is further experienced that there are no such tablet manufacturers, who can compete with the functionalities and experiences that the iPad offers.

We look forward, to summing up, all the latest rumours which are floating around different tiers of the iPad, and witness if they are worth upgrading.

Last year, in the month of September (2021), Apple launched the 9th generation of the classic iPad. This year, Apple is expected to launch the same iPad but with some basic upgradation- like WiFi 6 support, powered by an A14 chipset and the latest Bluetooth 5 support.

It is a further rumour that the new iPad which will launch in 2023 will have a new design altogether.

So, we would suggest if you are looking for an iPad with fresh looks, then skipping the idea of purchase will be a better bid.

The 6th generation of the iPad mini was launched last year (2021) in September. Although, the previous generation of the iPad mini had a disappointing display, which was reported to be incapable to keep up with the user's demand.

Talking of the 7th generation of iPad Mini, the rumour states that the tablet will come with a 120Hz ProMotion display if in case they launch the iPad Mini in 2022.

Hence, if someone is looking forward to the latest iPad Mini this year, they may wait a quarter more and wait till September to get their hands on the 7th generation iPad Mini.

googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1516086534511-1’); });

This year, Apple refreshed the iPad Air variant with the M1 Chipset. Not on this, but the company further added a much better 12MP main camera to the tablet. It is rumoured that the new next generation of the iPad Air is likely to get a ProMotion display from Apple.

But it is quite uncertain that Apple might refresh the iPad Air this year, as the last update took place in March 2022.

So if you are looking forward to buying a tablet with a rounded design, then we suggest you either wait for at least a year or two.

The existing iPad Pro was launched last year in April, and what is rumour is that the new iPad Pro might come with the M1 chipset with an all-new M2 processor. It is further rumoured that the new iPad Pro will further support MagSafe charging along with reverse wireless charging for other Apple devices.

There are more rumours to go when we talk about the iPad Pro, which state that the new tablet might come with a 12.9-inch display along with an OLED panel. It is also expected that Apple might discontinue the 11-inch iPad Pro variant from the market.

So, if the budget is not a constraint, or if you are not in a rush to get your iPad Pro, waiting for the latest variant will be a decent idea to get your hands on the latest version.



Top News

China constructing 2nd bridge on Pangong Tso capable of carrying armoured columns: Report

Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur walks the red carpet with AR Rahman, R Madhavan & other celebs

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad stay alive in playoffs race with three-run win over Mumbai Indians

How body contouring will enhance your skin and give you a celebrity like charm

Sadfishing: All about new social media trend that is making people cry a river on social media

BPCL disinvestment: Govt revisits privatisation decision, plans to sell 20-25% instead of full stake

Netflix surprises the staff, lays off 150 employees

Latest News

OPINION | Gyanvapi Mosque: How Shivling was found inside wazukhana (ablution pond)

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor all set to get married in December 2022? Deets INSIDE!

Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur walks the red carpet with AR Rahman, R Madhavan & other celebs

BTS’ V and Jungkook’s experiment with fake mustaches is leaving ARMY in splits, watch funny video

© 2009-2022 Independent News Service. All rights reserved.

Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasan, Pranayama and Ayurvedic remedies to keep kidneys healthy

Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | May 18, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat | Is it an old Shivling or a fountain at Gyanvapi complex?

Haqiqat Kya Hai | Was there an attempt to change the form of Shivling in Gyanvapi?

China constructing 2nd bridge on Pangong Tso capable of carrying armoured columns: Report

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Rohini Court, no injuries reported

Nine new Judges take oath of office in Delhi High Court today, strength rises to 44

Scary! Horrific bus accident caught on camera in Tamil Nadu’s Salem; 30 injured | Watch

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, granted bail

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad stay alive in playoffs race with three-run win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: KKR eye huge margin win to keep hope alive, LSG aim to lock spot in top four

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach this milestone

IPL 2022: Three ways how Sunrisers Hyderabad can still make it to playoffs

IPL 2022: Is Arjun Tendulkar going to make his debut in MI’s last match?; Twitter reacts

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership applications amid Russia warning

Russia Ukraine War: Canada announces ban on entry for Putin, nearly 1000 Russian nationals

Ukraine withdraws from negotiation process, alleges Russia; says peace talks on hold

Omicron makes China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy unsustainable, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom

China plane crash: Black box data shows ‘intentional nosedive’ by cockpit controllers, says report

Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur walks the red carpet with AR Rahman, R Madhavan & other celebs

Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner teases ‘big reveal today’ while he chats with lizard

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash surpasses Rs 1200 cr globally; beats lifetime collections of Tanhaji

She-Hulk Video: Trailer, release date, cast, comic book reference; All about Marvel’s new superhero

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor all set to get married in December 2022? Deets INSIDE!

Netflix surprises the staff, lays off 150 employees

YouTube Music now available on Wear OS for Wi-Fi streaming, know more

Apple introduces Door Detection tool for people with physical and motor disabilities

Uber Cabs started to offer exciting features for the riders, learn how to redeem them

We get minimum 3 spam calls every day- Report

Hina Khan looks heavenly in white off-shoulder dress at UK Asian film festival l See pics

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Photos of longest partial Chandra Grahan in 580 years

TV actress Tina Datta takes the internet by storm with her hot pictures. Check out

On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, here’s looking at actor’s love for white clothing through pictures

On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, 10 throwback pictures of ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl that’ll make you go uhu uhu!

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes & everything you need to know

Hypertension must be prioritised as public health emergency: Experts

UK doctors to spot breast cancer spread using magnetic marker liquid

How intense heat waves in North India can harm high BP patients

Do you have white spots on teeth? Here’re its causes and remedies

BPCL disinvestment: Govt revisits privatisation decision, plans to sell 20-25% instead of full stake

Bharti Airtel Q4 profit zooms to Rs 2008 crore, announces Rs 3 dividend

LIC is now fifth most valuable Indian company: Check complete list

PM Modi says 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to Indian economy

Sensex, Nifty rally more than 2.50% each; Rupee plunges to all-time low

Sadfishing: All about new social media trend that is making people cry a river on social media

Viral Video: Pakistan TikTok star receives flak for posing by forest fire; netizens demand action

Tiktoker raises Rs 1.8 cr for Uber driver’s daughter who helped her after she got robbed

Shailesh Lodha’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves netizens upset!

Thai granny recreates Alia Bhatt’s looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi leaving netizens in awe | WATCH

source