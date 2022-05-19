Netflix subscription prices are unaffordable | Opinion | dailytitan.com – The Daily Titan

Ads

Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 1:12 pm

Streaming services have impacted the consumption of entertaining media in the comfort of subscribers’ homes. Award-winning titles were easily accessible at any time in comparison to cable TV. Their services were priced lower, making it more affordable for many consumers.

However, Netflix decided to raise its prices for subscribers in the U.S. This decision is not ideal for most people.

Netflix raised their basic plan from $8.99 to $9.99, standard plan from $13.99 to $15.49 and premium plan from $17.99 to $19.99.

This has not been the first time that we have seen Netflix raise their prices, but it has impacted their subscribers.

Jimmy Nguyen, a fourth-year Spanish major at Cal State Fullerton, said, “I don’t like the idea that they raised their prices, because it is just really expensive, and there’s other platforms that offer cheaper services with more features than what Netflix is offering.”

There are a variety of streaming services that cost less than any of Netflix’s subscription plans. For example, Disney+ subscription costs $7.99 and a bundle with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN costs $13.99.

This is a better alternative because it offers more content as a bundle compared to Netflix’s standard price. Netflix’s decision to raise the prices on their services is not justifiable because they offer such little content compared to a competitor like Disney+. Netflix is becoming unaffordable, and there are so many alternatives that only make it harder for subscribers to be interested in this streaming service.

With Netflix having over 200 million subscribers, accessible in over 190 countries and garners an annual revenue of around $30 billion, it doesn’t make sense why they wouldn’t cater to subscribers’ desire for the previous cheaper rate.

The U.S. also stands out as an outlier. Although the subscription price increased in the U.S, Netflix has decreased their prices in other parts of the world.

In an interview with S&P Global on Netflix’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings, Gregory K. Peters, the chief operating officer and chief product officer explained that they anticipated a decrease in their average revenue per member because of the price decrease in India. Their goal in doing so was to strategically gain subscribers.

Netflix’s rationale is that their viewers are willing to pay any price if it’s enticing entertainment. The company defended themselves by saying that the revenue will be used to make more content and fund big projects, which would convince viewers to subscribe to Netflix.

However, Netflix continually cancels many shows after one or two seasons of filming. Examples of those shows are “Everything Sucks!” and “The Get Down.” Members who enjoyed these shows are left at a loss because of these cancellations. Netflix solely accommodates to their financial gain and plummeting ratings, appearing indifferent to what viewers may be binge-watching.

Netflix has always always been affordable to the average family. Sharing accounts allows people to watch shows, movies and even anime at an affordable cost. Now, Netflix has also started implementing plans to combat users from sharing their accounts.

Netflix has added $2.99 on to the price of subscription plans in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. They explained that the fee would apply to members who do not live with the main account holder, but are still using the account.

It should not matter the location of someone using a Netflix account. As long as the account holder is aware of who has access to their account, then there should be no reason to charge individual users in a different location.

Increasing prices, putting fees on individuals and monitoring the location of users only scares customers away, discouraging them from renewing their subscriptions.

Nguyen said, “I just think that’s just wrong, because we pay for the family plan for a reason. So if we pay for the family plan, then that’s none of their business who is in the family plan.”

Netflix raising their prices affects average people who are invested in their favorite TV series or movie. Netflix needs to listen to their viewers and lower their prices in order to compete with the new streaming service market.

