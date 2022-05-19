Android 14 may be internally called 'Upside Down Cake' – The Indian Express

Ads

Android 13 is expected to be Google’s next main release for smartphones all over the globe, with the first beta for Pixel devices expected to drop any day. However, a successor for Android 13 is also in the pipeline and as per a new report, we finally have an internal codename for ‘Android U’.

Some of the first commits pointing to Android 14 have popped up on the Android Gerrit, as per a report by XDA Developers. These commits reference the Android 13 successor with a codename – ‘Upside Down Cake’.

As you may already know, all Android versions have certain codenames that also happen to be alphabetically ordered and themed after desserts.

These codenames have been around for years and while recent Android versions have stuck to just the number (Android 10, Android 11, etc), the dessert names that Google assigns to all Android versions still exist as internal codenames.

A niche dessert item, an Upside Down Cake is, as the name suggests, a cake that is baked with the toppings on the bottom and the cake on top. While it isn’t a popular dish like Tiramisu or Ice Cream Sandwich, we don’t blame Google as desserts beginning with the letter ‘U’ can be hard to find.

Here’s a list of all previous Android versions leading up to Android 14, along with their dessert names.

Android 1.5: Cupcake

Android 1.6: Donut

Android 2.0: Eclair

Android 2.2: Froyo

Android 2.3: Gingerbread

Android 3.0: Honeycomb

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1: Jelly Bean

Android 4.4: KitKat

Android 5.0: Lollipop

Android 6.0: Marshmallow

Android 7.0: Nougat

Android 8.0: Oreo

Android 9: Pie

Android 10: Quince Tart

Android 11: Red Velvet Cake

Android 12: Snow Cone

Android 12L: Snow Cone v2

Android 13: Tiramisu

Android 14: Upside Down Cake

In other news, Android 13 developer previews that have been released so far have pointed to a lot of features that users can expect in the next major Android update. These include improved app icon theming, Bluetooth LE support, developer downgrade permissions and a more private Nearby Device permission for Wi-Fi, among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.







source