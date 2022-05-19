Purdue's best in Mars, planetary research – Purdue University

Find Info For
Quick Links
May 18, 2022
The Mars rover Perseverance takes a “selfie” on the 198th Martian day of its mission on the red planet. Purdue planetary scientists Briony Horgan and Roger Wiens are both part of the team behind aspects of the SUV-sized Mars rover and its ongoing mission. (Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
What is the importance of the red planet, Earth’s neighbor more than 150 million miles away? Looking for the latest in Mars research? What can another planet’s history tell us about Earth’s future? A variety of Purdue’s leadership, expertise and innovation in Mars and planetary research is highlighted in this roundup.
If you have any questions or want to speak to someone, contact Brittany Steff at bsteff@purdue.edu or Brian Huchel at bhuchel@purdue.edu.
Roger Wiens, a professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences at Purdue, is an expert in Mars robotics technology. Wiens explains the economic benefits of robotic exploration of Mars and how the technological advances achieved for Mars can be used back on Earth.
Briony Horgan is looking to Mars’ rocks to determine the red planet’s past, including when it may have been habitable. She talks about the search for evidence of microbial life in rock samples, which will be the focus in the second year of the Perseverance rover mission as it studies an ancient river delta.
Purdue planetary research in the news:
Divide and conquer: Mars rovers to be superseded by swarms of two-wheeled robots
Mars Daily
In its visit to Psyche, NASA hopes to glimpse the center of the Earth
Popular Science
New clues reveal the devastation the day the dinosaurs died
National Geographic Magazine
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Is Hunting for Ancient Life
Popular Mechanics
A year after landing on Mars, Perseverance rover sets sights on intriguing new target
CNN
NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares for its longest Mars drive yet
Axios
About Purdue University
Purdue University, 610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 494-4600
© 2015-22 Purdue University | An equal access/equal opportunity university | Copyright Complaints | Maintained by Office of Strategic Communications
Trouble with this page? Disability-related accessibility issue? Please contact News Service at purduenews@purdue.edu.
Purdue's best in Mars, planetary research – Purdue University
Find Info For