Microsoft Searching for New Channel Boss Again – UC Today

Inside Operator Connect Accelerator
Clark to depart a year after taking the role
Microsoft is on the hunt for a new global channel boss with Rodney Clark set to depart.
Clark took the CVP of Global Partner Sales position last year after longstanding channel leader Gavriella Schuster left Microsoft.
Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions, revealed the news in a blog post – stating that Clark will leave Microsoft to become Executive Officer at a publicly listed firm.
“Rodney’s imprint on many of our businesses has been significant and enduring as we continue to transform our entire partner ecosystem to realize new growth with Microsoft Cloud,” he said.
Parker said that Microsoft plans to have a successor in place by its Microsoft Inspire virtual partner conference, which takes place in July.
Clark joined Microsoft in 1998 and held various general manager and VP positions throughout his tenure of more than two decades.
In a post on LinkedIn, he said: “For 24-plus years, I have been able to learn, grow and work for the best company in the world.
“My family has been raised with Microsoft, and my community has been shaped by Microsoft.
“Thank you to all that chose me – that took a bet, that trusted, that believed [including] my staff, my team members, sponsors, mentors, peers, etc. I am and will be forever grateful!”
Microsoft has announced a number of controversial changes to its partner programme over recent months, including changes to incentives and price rises and new accreditations.
The changes were frankly discussed by a panel of experts at UC Partner Summit. Watch the full session for free here.
