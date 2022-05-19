Apple rumored to unveil new flat-edge Apple Watch design this year – The Apple Post

Apple may give the Apple Watch a flat-edge redesign later this year with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, with leaker “ShrimpApplePro” reporting how sources have said there is a flat front glass display coming for the Series 8, suggesting we may see the full redesign first rumored last year predominately by YouTuber Jon Prosser.
In the run up to the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, Jon Prosser reported how the wearable was expected to have a flat-edge redesign to match the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air, however, those rumors never came to fruition, with he Series 7 receiving only minor design changes and improvements, suggesting the greater design switch was pushed back a year to 2022.
The redesign would mark one of the Apple Watch’s most significant design changes to date, with the most closest being the wearable’s screen size increases since launch.
Image: Jon Prosser
Last year Jon Prosser shared concepts showing what flat-edge redesign will probably look like.
“Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8. Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet. illustration image only not real.”
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has previously said he expects this year to be “the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch,” with the iPhone maker expected to launch a new rugged Apple Watch that will offer extra impact-resistance and protection to appeal to users who want to wear an Apple Watch but fear to do so because of the environments they would wear it in, where it is important the device would be robust and durable enough to withstand daily use, similar to Casio’s G-Shock watches.
