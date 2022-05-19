Live stream a Harry Styles concert as it happens on Apple Music – The Indian Express

Ads

Apple is set to begin live streaming concerts of major artists under the new Apple Music Live brand and the Cupertino-based tech giant will kick off the feature with a Harry Styles concert which will happen in New York on May 21. A seven-part interview between Zane Lowe and Harry Styles is also available on Apple Music as part of the promotion for Apple Music Live.

Introducing #AppleMusicLive, a new concert series with your favorite artists.@Harry_Styles kicks it all off live from New York on May 20, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/K9ZnrDiWKT pic.twitter.com/IUx3WQ1I4f

Harry Styles’s concert titled, “One Night Only in New York,” will begin at 9 PM ET on May 20 (6.30 AM IST on May 21) and Apple will stream it again at 9.30 PM on May 22 and 2.30 PM on May 26. The company hasn’t yet clarified whether it will make recorded versions of livestreamed concerts available for streaming on the platform.

Apple Music Live will also offer extra content to promote the concert and the artist. For the first concert, this will include a track from Styles’ third solo album called “Harry’s House,” which will release on the day of the concert. The interview series is also part of this extra content.

According to Apple Insider, the company has had a long history with live music events, starting with the discontinued iTunes Festival (later known as the Apple Music Festival). The company also reportedly introduced the “Apple Music Live” brand as a concert series in the UK but the series did not return after the initial edition.

In India, Apple Music starts at Rs 49 a month for the “Voice” pack which offers limited functionality. The full-feature individual pack starts at Rs 99 a month, but college students can have the individual pack at the lowered price of Rs 49. A family pack that allows access for six users is priced at Rs 149 a month.

