Tesla Has Bad News for Some Cybertruck Fans – TheStreet

Owning a Tesla car is often a sign of belonging to a select circle and living a unique experience, the company and its millions of fans say.

For a large number of people, buying Tesla is like joining a family where the love for innovation and the defense of the environment are the bonds between the members. The vehicle that best symbolizes this feeling is undoubtedly the long-awaited Cybertruck.

This vehicle represents the first foray of Tesla and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk into the very lucrative pickup/truck segment. In view of its price, the Cybertruck is supposed to allow Tesla to reach a target of customers which still eludes it until now: the middle class and independent workers. Basically, Tesla could enter the garages located in the heart of America.

Its unique design, reminiscent of vehicles from comics or films, should also allow Tesla to establish its reputation as a disruptive and innovative company around the world. An international buzz has therefore unsurprisingly surrounded this vehicle since its presentation in 2019. And the buzz has still not subsided despite the fact that production has been postponed several times.

When Musk finally announced in April that Tesla would start producing the Cybertruck in 2023, excitement swirled as fans everywhere were eager to get their hands on the vehicle.

"We're gonna start manufacturing Cybertruck next year," Musk said during the official opening of of Tesla's fourth production site in Austin, TX.

“I can’t wait to have this baby around. [Cybertruck] is gonna be epic,” the billionaire said about the electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck will be manufactured in Austin, the tech mogul also confirmed.

However, some fans won't be able to get it so easily. Tesla no longer takes orders in Europe, for example. It is no longer possible to pre-order the truck in Europe. TheStreet has made a tour of various European Tesla websites, and the order option is no longer possible.

On the French page dedicated to Cybertruck, the option that was often displayed on the home page has been replaced by 'News'. The European Cybertruck page no longer has the Order option either. This has been replaced by "Get Updates."

The same change has been made on the 25 European pages — Germany, U.K. Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Norway etc — dedicated to Cybertruck.

Besides Europe, it is no longer possible to order the Cybertruck in Hong Kong or China or Australia.

Tesla customers in the Middle East, especially in the United Arab Emirates will also have to wait.

Tesla does not give a reason for this change.

Fans were puzzled on social media, trying to figure out what led Tesla to make such a change. Some wondered if the current chip shortage and supply chain disruptions were the cause.

"Chip shortage ??" asked a Twitter user.

"They have too many orders," another user lamented.

"Or it might not come anytime soon in EUROPE ?" another user asked.

On the other hand, it is still possible to order the Cybertruck in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

People can reserve one of the vehicles for a refundable $100 deposit — essentially no commitment for a vehicle that won't be cheap.

The Tesla Cybertruck promises up to 500 miles of electric range, a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds, and a base price under $40,000.

"The base price for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Cybertruck is $39,900, not including destination charges. The Dual Motor all-wheel drive version starts at $49,900 and the top of the line Tri Motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck costs $69,900," according to Kelley Blue Book.

"Unlike many other electric cars, Teslas are no longer eligible for federal tax incentives."

Buyers will also have to add Tesla driver assistance system Full Self-Driving for $12,000 at last check.

"If Elon and crew can deliver what they’ve promised, the Cybertruck could be a hit," Kelley Blue Book says.

The Cybertruck's immediate rivals are the Rivian (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report R1T electric pickup, the GMC Hummer pickup and the GM (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report, Chevy Silverado electric pickup and the F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the Ford (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report F-150 pickup.

