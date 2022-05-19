NFT News: Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace in Beta – DraftKings Nation

Ads

Filed under:

Jeff Pratt breaks down Coinbase launching its highly anticipated NFT marketplace in beta.

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE DISCORD SERVER

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

OpenSea’s largest competitor has arrived. Well, kinda.

On April 20, Coinbase announced the launch of its highly anticipated NFT marketplace in beta. See the official tweet from Coinbase NFT breaking the news below:

HERE’S SOME ALPHA:

we’re in beta pic.twitter.com/HMdTPat5vP

Coinbase is aiming to create an environment that focuses on more than just buying and selling NFTs with its marketplace.

“It’s about building your community. It is about making sure that you can connect and engage with them on the platform,” Coinbase Vice President of Product Sanchan Saxena said.

While the Coinbase marketplace has a similar structure to its competitors, the company is looking to integrate aspects of a social media platform into its design. Users will be able to create and customize a profile, hold conversations with other users and even comment on NFTs.

Coinbase created a waitlist for its marketplace back in October, garnering over 1.5 million signups. Those with a favorable position on the waitlist will have access to the beta marketplace.

ATTN: INTERNET

Our beta is officially live!

Today we kick things off with a full-access experience for some of our waitlist frens. As we ramp up, everyone can explore the vast collection of NFTs on the first version of Coinbase NFT.

Check it out → https://t.co/gJxOOi8P15 pic.twitter.com/wYx3z3d14x

Testers with access will be able to create a profile, buy and sell NFTs, and use their self-custody wallet of choice, including MetaMask. Currently, the marketplace only supports Ethereum-based NFTs, but the company will look to integrate other blockchains in the near future, such as Solana.

As I covered earlier in a separate article, Coinbase has also partnered with Mastercard to allow users to purchase NFTs with a credit card, eliminating the need for crypto. This fits the company’s theme of trying to draw in as many people as possible to create a unique community.

Will Coinbase actually be able to compete with OpenSea? Only time will tell, but the simplicity and inclusivity of the crypto exchange platform’s new marketplace puts it in prime position to succeed.

After a successful initial run with limited users, Coinbase announced on May 4 that it has opened the Beta marketplace to everyone. Watch the video that the company released on Twitter below:

IT’S ALL HAPPENING!

We’re super excited to announce we’re opening @Coinbase_NFT Beta up to everyone.

Go set up your new profile now → https://t.co/yBSzpEo7Ar pic.twitter.com/ECjaJhjo60

New users can now sign up for their profile at nft.coinbase.com. This is a major step for Coinbase as the corporation looks to challenge OpenSea as the top NFT Marketplace.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

source