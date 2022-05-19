American Finances Updates: UBI program, tax refunds, $400 stimulus check… | Marca – Marca English

Ads

Our live blog for this Tuesday, May 10, brings you the latest developments on tax refunds, stimulus check payments and various benefits programs.

Will raise interest rates quickly to cool economy

After raising the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in two steps since March, New York Fed President John Williams said he expects the Fed’s policy committee “to move quickly to return the federal funds rate to more normal levels this year.”

Speaking at a conference in Eltville am Rhein, Germany, Williams said he is confident that interest rate hikes will “take the heat” out of the economy and bring inflation to around 2.5% next year while maintaining a strong economy.

S&P 500 closed slightly higher

Wall Street stock indexes closed a choppy day with a mixed finish, after an afternoon rally in technology companies helped reverse an early decline.

The S&P 500 ended up 0.2%, snapping a three-day losing streak after ranging from a 1.9% gain to a 0.8% loss. A day earlier, the benchmark index fell 3.2%, hitting its lowest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index gave up 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up about 1%.

Large technology stocks, which have swung sharply higher and lower of late, helped offset losses in the rest of the market.

Oil prices hit their lowest level in two weeks

Due to economic concerns and a strong dollar, U.S. crude oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel.

The outlook for demand was pressured by coronavirus shutdowns in China and growing recession risks, while the strong dollar made crude more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $3.33, or 3.2%, at $99.76 a barrel, while Brent crude was down $3.48, or 3.28%, at $102.46 a barrel. Both benchmarks were down for the second day in a row, falling more than $4 a barrel on Tuesday.

Worker shortage threatens economy

The U.S. labor market has experienced significant growth, but a shortage of workers could affect future economic recovery, warn experts.

Some analyses point to the fact that for every unemployed person in the U.S. there are at least two open jobs, creating stiff competition for workers.

“Labor supply remains tight, which in turn will put upward pressure on wages and ultimately prices,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult.

Biden says inflation is top domestic priority

President Joe Biden acknowledged the pain Americans are feeling from the highest inflation in four decades, but said it is his “top domestic priority” and that the Federal Reserve is addressing it.

“The Fed has to do its job and it will do its job. I think inflation is our number one economic challenge right now,” he said.

The term franchise tax refers to a tax that certain businesses must pay in order to do business in certain states.

It’s also known as a privilege tax because it allows a company to be chartered and/or operate in that state. Even if a company is chartered in another state, it may be subject to the tax in some states.

Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help SNAP households meet temporary food needs during the pandemic, according to the US Department of Agriculture. EA amounts are calculated by subtracting the maximum benefit for the household size from the monthly base benefit.

In states where these benefits are available, all households will receive emergency allotments of at least $95. Households receiving $95 or more will receive the same amount in the future. Supplemental EA SNAP benefits will be issued in the form of state EBT cards, which can be used to buy eligible foods at authorized locations.

The entire cryptocurrency landscape has started to suffer what everybody feared when this craze initially began, this includes Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as well. Better known as the ‘meme cryptocurrencies’, these are amongst the ones that made the biggest increase over the last couple of years but they also are suffering massive losses with this crash.

Over the last 24 hours, the major seloff of crypto caused the DOGE crypto to go down an important 13% in one of the most dreadful days in matter of financial assets.

Starting this month, residents of four states in the U.S. will begin to receive stimulus checks to help them better cope with the effects of inflation on the prices of certain products and services.

Thus, it is projected that in California, Delaware and Indiana, some of their residents will receive an amount of money through a check; while in Chicago residents will be provided with prepaid cards for gasoline and transit.

Despite inflation rising, most Americans feel they have enough capital to live through their retirement, according to a survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research, with 77% of retirees feeling they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

“Workers and retirees, for the most part, have remained optimistic coming out of the pandemic,” Craig Copeland, director of Wealth Benefits Research at EBRI told Yahoo Money. “2020 and 2021 were trying times with significant financial impact on both American workers and retirees. Yet overall confidence in having enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement remains positive.”

Anyone living in Missouri could be about to receive $500 or $1,000 as part of a stimulus tax rebate.

There will be payments in accordance to earning limits.

In Colorado, tax filers are set to receive a payment of either $400 or $800, depending on their filing status.

This is as a result of the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) refunds, which should help 5.8 million Coloradans.

There are various states across the U.S. that are giving back money to citizens, either due to a budget surplus or as a way of helping residents in these tough times.

The likes of California, Illinois and Indiana all have programs in place to lend a helping hand to their citizens.

If you live in Chicago and want to be in with a chance of receiving 500 dollars a month for the next year, make sure you apply for the city’s Universal Basic Income program before the deadline.

Assuming you meet the criteria, you need to get your application in before 11:59pm on Friday, May 13.

Hello everyone and welcome to this Tuesday’s American Finances live blog. Throughout the day, we will bring you the latest financial news and money-saving tips from the United States.

News is continuing to filter out about the 2021 tax returns, particularly with regard to getting your tax refund, and there will also be information about the Universal Basic Income (UBI) program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and more.

There will also be the latest on tax rebates being sent out in various states across the country, as well as any further financial benefits.

Make sure you check this page throughout the day to see the latest information from the financial world in the U.S. this Tuesday, May 10, with the most recent entries coming nearest the top of this page.

