Couple's Relationship Comics Inspire a Collection of NFT Art – My Modern Met

Ads

If there’s one thing that has been shaking up the contemporary art world, it’s NFTs. NFT stands for non-fungible token, which essentially means that each is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum). An NFT has its own encryption code, and it acts as a certificate of authenticity. NFTs have a market value that can rise and fall—and many artworks have had a meteoric ascent. The overall success of NFTs has made this a viable form of income for many creatives.

Yehuda and Maya Devir are well known for their charming relationship comic called One of Those Days. The webcomic, which has been active for years, has chronicled their lives as a married couple and now as parents. The relatability, humor, and heart have garnered a loyal community of over 9 million people. This has led them to publish five books, become TEDx lecturers, start an online course for artists and makers, and more.

Now, the two are entering the world of NFTs with their XOXO project. “XOXO is our natural evolution in the art world from the past to the future, containing within it the real secret behind our work: our relationship,” the couple tells My Modern Met. “The collection confronts relationships head-on with humor, vulgarism, cynicism, and challenges the discussion around our basic social need as human beings in relationships.”

The NFT collection holds 101 original XOXOs that fabricate 10,101 unique pairs with different levels of rarities. Each image features the two holding each other in an embrace and kiss. But they aren’t always human. In some cases, Yehuda and Maya are zombies, water creatures, or even made of balloons.

Creating XOXO has been very challenging; it’s been five months of 18-hour workdays. But, according to the couple, the sacrifices are worth it. “When we were exposed to the NFT space, the thing that was lacking for us the most was the art,” they share. “We felt that a lot of projects underestimated their holders and are not providing them with a decent value for their money. We have decided that if we enter the space, we do it right and the art is going to lead the way. We are going to give our holders the best art our hands and mind can create.”

NFTs have made some art collectors millionaires overnight. The Devirs view their XOXO project as a way to help their community, which has been with them since the beginning. “At a very early stage in our careers, we realized that our true strength is our community that supports us and enables us to do what we do. They made us who we are today. They changed our lives. So now it’s our turn to return them a favor and create for them a product with unlimited value that potentially can change their lives back.”

Follow the XOXO project on Instagram to learn more. You can also join the dedicated Discord channel to engage with the rest of the community and be a part of the launch coming soon.

XOXO Project: Instagram | Discord | Twitter

Yehuda Devir: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Best of 2021: Top 12 NFT Artists and Crypto Art Projects

Artist Illustrates Everyday Life With His Wife and 1-Year-Old Daughter in Relatable Comics

103 Unpublished Hokusai Drawings Featured in New Exhibit and 200 NFTs of His Works Will Be Sold

Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

Receive our Weekly Newsletter.

We’re also on Pinterest, Tumblr, and Flipboard.

Want to advertise with us? Visit My Modern Met Media.

Visit Our Store

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

source