Apple iPhone 14 series official launch date and prices have been leaked – Firstpost

Ads

OnePlus Nord 2 review

Return of the flagship-killer

September sky events

Meteor showers, a comet, asteroids and more

Mehul Das

One of the most significant tech events of the year that everyone, tech enthusiasts or not, eagerly awaits, is the annual autumn event in which Apple launches their latest iPhones. A reputable tipster has now revealed when this year’s iPhone launch will take place.



The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series will be launched by Apple on September 13th this year. Apple will also be unveiling the new AirPods Pro 2, and a new generation of the Apple Watch. Given that there are some travel restrictions around the globe for a number of reasons, there is a good possibility that the event will be hosted online.

The tipster also suggested that the Cupertino based tech giant will be making the official announcement around the dates, sometime in August, probably in the second week or so.

The Apple iPhone 14 lineup has been in the news for quite some time now as the rumours and leaks keep on coming in. Earlier this month, we length of the different variants of the upcoming iPhones. Thanks to a leak by one of Apple’s official vendors, we learnt that the new iPhone 14 series will be available as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With iPhone 14, Apple will not be launching a Mini version.



We also learnt that for the first time in years, Apple’s flagship smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be getting a completely new 48MP sensor, which will use pixel binning to churn out 12MP photos.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 will be similarly priced to the iPhone 13. It will have a launch price of $799. The iPhone 14 Max will have a price tag of $899. The iPhone 14 Pro will carry a price tag of $999, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a starting price of $1,199, as per the leak. As Indian customers, users should add another 15-20 per cent premium over these figures, after converting them as per the current exchange rates.

Coming to the AirPods Pro 2, the new TWS earbuds are said to be the “biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods” and in all likelihood, will be priced around $299.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here’s Why ‘Dad Of War’ Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT… I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here’s How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why ‘Call Of Duty Mobile’ FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might’ve NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Explained: What is Apple’s Door Detection feature, how does it work, and how to use it

Explained: Why Apple stopped accepting debit & credit card payments for app store & what can users do

End of an era: Apple discontinues the iPod touch, finally killing off the iconic iPod product line

Explained: Why removing the charger from smartphone boxes is much more insidious than people think

Explained: How the iPod changed the way we consume music and content

Explained: Why Google, Microsoft & Apple want to get rid of passwords altogether

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Copyright © 2022. Firstpost – All Rights Reserved.

Terms of usePrivacyCookie Policy

source