Too many Windows 11 notifications? Mute them ALL, Use Focus Mode now! – HT Tech

Pandemic has hit the office schedule tremendously! And the proof is the Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2022, which shows that the number of working hours for the average Teams user have increased by more than 13 percent since the beginning of the worldwide pandemic, March 2020. And this increased working hours are nothing but filled with constant notifications from emails, messages while managing multiple devices. According to a research by McKinsey, an average employee during the working hours is getting interrupted 50 to 60 times per day with notifications. Surprisingly, about 80 percent of these notifications are unimportant! Result? Making it difficult to focus at work while reducing productivity and increasing stress.

But thanks to this new feature on Windows 11, Focus Assist, that can let you work with more focus by blocking notifications, sounds, and alerts. Windows 11’s Focus assist allows you to avoid unnecessary notifications when you need to stay focused during your working hours. It’s set by default to activate automatically when you’re duplicating your display, playing a game, or using an app in full screen mode. Best part is that you can control any or even all of these. Additionally, you can determine to what level notifications are suppressed.

Not just notifications, but in Windows 11, Focus assist has also been made a part of the Clock app. With this, you can start a focus session manually, search for the “Clock” into your taskbar’s Search icon and ‘Get started’. This will take to a page, wherein you can set the duration of the session and monitor your daily progress too. You can assign yourself tasks too while signing into your Microsoft account to create tasks and pick a task for a focus session which will be synced to ‘Microsoft To Do’.

If that is not enough, then you can actually link your Spotify app to enhance your focus sessions with music and podcasts. Focus Assist seems like an essential tool to bring productivity during office hours. Wondering how to use it? Here’s a step-by-step guide to activate Focus Assist on Windows 11.

First, open the Windows settings by pressing Windows key + I.

Then, click on System and select the Focus Assist option.

According to your preference, select the Priority only or Alarms only radio box.

You need to note that the Focus Assist feature will be set to ‘Off’ as default. That means, you will be getting all notifications.

To enable the Focus Assist feature, you can set it to ‘Priority only’ or ‘Alarms only’, as per your requirement. ‘Priority only’ allows only notifications from those specified in the priority list. ‘Alarms only’ means you will get zero notifications, except for any alarms you may have set up.

